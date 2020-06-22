266 Degraw Street

Amenities

Contact me for additional photo's and a VIDEO TOUR of the apartment!Sunny and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath apartment in Cobble Hill on a beautiful and quiet tree lined block. This 1,500 square foot triplex has high ceilings on the entry level with a spacious living room featuring large windows, fireplace and open kitchen. There are 2 large bedrooms on the upper level and another bedroom on the lower level leading out to the beautiful private outdoor garden! The unit features a laundry room and storage room as well. This fabulous location is located on a quiet tree lined block and right around the corner from Court and Smith streets, which feature great restaurants, shopping and access to subways