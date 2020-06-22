All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

266 Degraw Street

266 Degraw Street · (347) 569-5470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Contact me for additional photo's and a VIDEO TOUR of the apartment!Sunny and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath apartment in Cobble Hill on a beautiful and quiet tree lined block. This 1,500 square foot triplex has high ceilings on the entry level with a spacious living room featuring large windows, fireplace and open kitchen. There are 2 large bedrooms on the upper level and another bedroom on the lower level leading out to the beautiful private outdoor garden! The unit features a laundry room and storage room as well. This fabulous location is located on a quiet tree lined block and right around the corner from Court and Smith streets, which feature great restaurants, shopping and access to subways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Degraw Street have any available units?
266 Degraw Street has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 266 Degraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
266 Degraw Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Degraw Street pet-friendly?
No, 266 Degraw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 266 Degraw Street offer parking?
No, 266 Degraw Street does not offer parking.
Does 266 Degraw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Degraw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Degraw Street have a pool?
No, 266 Degraw Street does not have a pool.
Does 266 Degraw Street have accessible units?
No, 266 Degraw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Degraw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Degraw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Degraw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Degraw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
