262 North 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated rent controlled

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities rent controlled

BEAUTIFULLY GUT RENOVATED/PRIME WILLIAMSBURG 2BR/1.5BA WITH PRIVATE PATIO/GARDEN. This apartment has it all! New kitchen, baths, laundry in unit, ceiling fans, windows, central A/C, and a HUGE PRIVATE PATIO WITH GARDEN! 2 king sized bedrooms (one with separate entrance and the other with en-suite 1/2 bath). Open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave. Great block on North Sixth Street, near Roebling - in the midst of everything Williamsburg has to offer. Close to Metropolitan Avenue and Bedford Streets. Just a couple of short blocks to the G and L Subway stations. RENT STABILIZED! THIS IS A NO FEE TO TENANT/CYOF TO TENANT'S AGENT LISTING. Please contact us for additional information.



3D Tour:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/34ded574-53ee-4cde-a3da-d7a5f87906c8?setAttribution=mls