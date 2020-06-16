All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

262 North 6th Street

262 North 6th Street · (917) 837-7067
Location

262 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
rent controlled
BEAUTIFULLY GUT RENOVATED/PRIME WILLIAMSBURG 2BR/1.5BA WITH PRIVATE PATIO/GARDEN. This apartment has it all! New kitchen, baths, laundry in unit, ceiling fans, windows, central A/C, and a HUGE PRIVATE PATIO WITH GARDEN! 2 king sized bedrooms (one with separate entrance and the other with en-suite 1/2 bath). Open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave. Great block on North Sixth Street, near Roebling - in the midst of everything Williamsburg has to offer. Close to Metropolitan Avenue and Bedford Streets. Just a couple of short blocks to the G and L Subway stations. RENT STABILIZED! THIS IS A NO FEE TO TENANT/CYOF TO TENANT'S AGENT LISTING. Please contact us for additional information.

3D Tour:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/34ded574-53ee-4cde-a3da-d7a5f87906c8?setAttribution=mls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 North 6th Street have any available units?
262 North 6th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 262 North 6th Street have?
Some of 262 North 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
262 North 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 262 North 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 262 North 6th Street offer parking?
No, 262 North 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 262 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 North 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 262 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 262 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 262 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 262 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 North 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 North 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 262 North 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
