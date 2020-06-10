All apartments in Brooklyn
261 Union Avenue

261 Union Ave · No Longer Available
Location

261 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
media room
ONE MONTH FREE + FREE STORAGE!

Be the first to live in this incredible floor-thru condo with 2 private balconies! Extremely easy approval process and immediate move-ins allowed - please reach out for a virtual tour.

Home chefs will appreciate gourmet kitchens equipped with quartz countertops and backsplashes, eat-in peninsulas, high-end European appliances that include Bosch dishwashers, energy-efficient Sub-Zero refrigerators, and six-burner Bertazzoni stoves/ovens with over-the-range microwave hoods. Additional unit features include convenient in-home washer/dryers, central heating and cooling, floor-to-ceiling windows with pretty skyline views, and private outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining or lounging around. Bathrooms have chic grey-toned ceramic tiles, Kohler fixtures, and multi-shower head massage systems with soaking tubs.

No detail has been overlooked at 261 Union Ave. This elevator building has a virtual doorman and private storage rooms for every unit. It is just steps away from Michelin-starred restaurants, world class museums, theaters, parks, bars, and boutiques. It is close to the J, M, G, Z, and L subway lines and has easy access to several Citi Bike docking stations as well as public buses.

*rent shown is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease, gross rent is $4360/month*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Union Avenue have any available units?
261 Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 261 Union Avenue have?
Some of 261 Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
261 Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 261 Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 261 Union Avenue offer parking?
No, 261 Union Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 261 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 261 Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 261 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 261 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Union Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
