261 Union Avenue

ONE MONTH FREE + FREE STORAGE!



Be the first to live in this incredible floor-thru condo with 2 private balconies! Extremely easy approval process and immediate move-ins allowed - please reach out for a virtual tour.



Home chefs will appreciate gourmet kitchens equipped with quartz countertops and backsplashes, eat-in peninsulas, high-end European appliances that include Bosch dishwashers, energy-efficient Sub-Zero refrigerators, and six-burner Bertazzoni stoves/ovens with over-the-range microwave hoods. Additional unit features include convenient in-home washer/dryers, central heating and cooling, floor-to-ceiling windows with pretty skyline views, and private outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining or lounging around. Bathrooms have chic grey-toned ceramic tiles, Kohler fixtures, and multi-shower head massage systems with soaking tubs.



No detail has been overlooked at 261 Union Ave. This elevator building has a virtual doorman and private storage rooms for every unit. It is just steps away from Michelin-starred restaurants, world class museums, theaters, parks, bars, and boutiques. It is close to the J, M, G, Z, and L subway lines and has easy access to several Citi Bike docking stations as well as public buses.



*rent shown is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease, gross rent is $4360/month*