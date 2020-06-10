259 8th Street

Amenities

Garden delight in Park Slope!

Not your typical garden apartment, this 1 bedroom glows in natural light. Recently renovated and in great condition, the open kitchen has a dishwasher and new fridge. Living room is spacious and has room for a dining area or home office. Bedroom can fit a queen sized bed easily and has good closet space. There is an additional storage area available included with the apartment, as well as a serene private patio and access to a lush common garden. Located seconds to vibrant 5th Avenue, the R,F and G trains, and Prospect Park. A pleasant place to live, this apartment will rent fast!