Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

259 8th Street

259 8th Street · (718) 809-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Garden delight in Park Slope!
Not your typical garden apartment, this 1 bedroom glows in natural light. Recently renovated and in great condition, the open kitchen has a dishwasher and new fridge. Living room is spacious and has room for a dining area or home office. Bedroom can fit a queen sized bed easily and has good closet space. There is an additional storage area available included with the apartment, as well as a serene private patio and access to a lush common garden. Located seconds to vibrant 5th Avenue, the R,F and G trains, and Prospect Park. A pleasant place to live, this apartment will rent fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 8th Street have any available units?
259 8th Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 259 8th Street have?
Some of 259 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
259 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 259 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 259 8th Street offer parking?
No, 259 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 259 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 8th Street have a pool?
No, 259 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 259 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 259 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 259 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 259 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
