258 Halsey Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

We have a super sunny 1 BD apartment located Bed-Stuy available to rent on as soon as possible.



The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops with dining counter, abundant storage, and it includes a dishwasher.



The bedroom is large bright and cozy with great closet space.



The bathroom has ceramic tiles, moderns fixtures and a window for ventilation.



There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit.



The apartment is located just a few short blocks from the Kingston-Throop C train, along with being in close proximity to multiple shops, bars, and restaurants peppered throughout the neighborhood.