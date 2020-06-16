258 Halsey Street

Amenities
We have a super sunny 1 BD apartment located Bed-Stuy available to rent on as soon as possible.
The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops with dining counter, abundant storage, and it includes a dishwasher.
The bedroom is large bright and cozy with great closet space.
The bathroom has ceramic tiles, moderns fixtures and a window for ventilation.
There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit.
The apartment is located just a few short blocks from the Kingston-Throop C train, along with being in close proximity to multiple shops, bars, and restaurants peppered throughout the neighborhood.