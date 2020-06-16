All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 258 Halsey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
258 Halsey Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

258 Halsey Street

258 Halsey Street · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

258 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have a super sunny 1 BD apartment located Bed-Stuy available to rent on as soon as possible.

The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops with dining counter, abundant storage, and it includes a dishwasher.

The bedroom is large bright and cozy with great closet space.

The bathroom has ceramic tiles, moderns fixtures and a window for ventilation.

There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit.

The apartment is located just a few short blocks from the Kingston-Throop C train, along with being in close proximity to multiple shops, bars, and restaurants peppered throughout the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Halsey Street have any available units?
258 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 258 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 258 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 258 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 258 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 258 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 258 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 258 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Halsey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 258 Halsey Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity