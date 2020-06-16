All apartments in Brooklyn
2515 Glenwood Road

2515 Glenwood Road · (718) 419-6165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Move in ready - Property Id: 238444

Spacious 1Bedroom apartment with plenty of open space!

This apartment features a spacious enclosed kitchen and full bathroom.

The over sized living area will provide many options for designing and entertaining.

Building Amenities
*
Elevator
Controlled Access
On-Site Laundry Facility
24hr Emergency Maintenance
Live-In Super
Pets Prohibited
Unit amenities
*
*Plenty of Closets
*Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Floors
*Spacious Enclosed Kitchen
*Live-in super
*On site laundry
*Heat, hot water & gas included

Must see in person to appreciate! Call today for an appointment. ASK FOR THE CHOSEN ONE (718)419-6165

Want good credit scores, from 680, 670, 660, scores that are lower then 650 will have managment asking questions. Any scores above 680 are great.

Other fees apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238444
Property Id 238444

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Glenwood Road have any available units?
2515 Glenwood Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2515 Glenwood Road have?
Some of 2515 Glenwood Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Glenwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Glenwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Glenwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Glenwood Road offer parking?
No, 2515 Glenwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Glenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Glenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Glenwood Road have a pool?
No, 2515 Glenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Glenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2515 Glenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Glenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Glenwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 Glenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 Glenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
