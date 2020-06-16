2515 Glenwood Road

Amenities

Move in ready - Property Id: 238444



Spacious 1Bedroom apartment with plenty of open space!



This apartment features a spacious enclosed kitchen and full bathroom.



The over sized living area will provide many options for designing and entertaining.



Building Amenities

Elevator

Controlled Access

On-Site Laundry Facility

24hr Emergency Maintenance

Live-In Super

Pets Prohibited

Unit amenities

*Plenty of Closets

*Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Floors

*Spacious Enclosed Kitchen

*Live-in super

*On site laundry

*Heat, hot water & gas included



Must see in person to appreciate! Call today for an appointment. ASK FOR THE CHOSEN ONE (718)419-6165



Want good credit scores, from 680, 670, 660, scores that are lower then 650 will have managment asking questions. Any scores above 680 are great.



Other fees apply

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238444

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5618765)