2515 Glenwood Road

Amenities
Move in ready - Property Id: 238444
Spacious 1Bedroom apartment with plenty of open space!
This apartment features a spacious enclosed kitchen and full bathroom.
The over sized living area will provide many options for designing and entertaining.
Building Amenities
*
Elevator
Controlled Access
On-Site Laundry Facility
24hr Emergency Maintenance
Live-In Super
Pets Prohibited
Unit amenities
*
*Plenty of Closets
*Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Floors
*Spacious Enclosed Kitchen
*Live-in super
*On site laundry
*Heat, hot water & gas included
Must see in person to appreciate! Call today for an appointment. ASK FOR THE CHOSEN ONE (718)419-6165
Want good credit scores, from 680, 670, 660, scores that are lower then 650 will have managment asking questions. Any scores above 680 are great.
Other fees apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238444
Property Id 238444
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5618765)