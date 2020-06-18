All apartments in Brooklyn
250 4th Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

250 4th Avenue

250 4th Avenue · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This generously priced unit is back on the market! This apartment is a spacious and sunny 3 Bed/1 Bath in the incredible bubbling location bordering Gowanus and Park Slope. Hardwood Floors featured throughout the apartment as well as plentiful light, stainless steel appliances which conveniently include a dishwasher, and tiled kitchen detail. Union Street R train steps away (under a minute), or a quick walk to Atlantic Terminal. Laundromat accessible right next door.Plethora of all types of delicious eateries, cafes, bars, gyms, parks, and everything the neighborhood has to offer!***Good credit and income 40x the rent required***Will not last! skyline14503

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 4th Avenue have any available units?
250 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 250 4th Avenue have?
Some of 250 4th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
250 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 250 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 250 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 250 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 250 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 250 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 250 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 250 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 250 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
