250 4th Avenue

Amenities
This generously priced unit is back on the market! This apartment is a spacious and sunny 3 Bed/1 Bath in the incredible bubbling location bordering Gowanus and Park Slope. Hardwood Floors featured throughout the apartment as well as plentiful light, stainless steel appliances which conveniently include a dishwasher, and tiled kitchen detail. Union Street R train steps away (under a minute), or a quick walk to Atlantic Terminal. Laundromat accessible right next door.Plethora of all types of delicious eateries, cafes, bars, gyms, parks, and everything the neighborhood has to offer!***Good credit and income 40x the rent required***Will not last! skyline14503