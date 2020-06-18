Amenities

Large One bedroom with Ornate Detail & private roof deck!This spacious & gracious one bedroom is nestled in a row of Brownstones! Features charming galley kitchen that leads to your private roof terrace, a sunny formal dining room with decorative marble mantle, spacious living room with ornate molding, King size bedroom with another decorative marble mantle, polished wood floors through out, tin ceilings, window shutters and good closet space. 2.5 blocks to Carroll Street Station. NO Dogs/cat ok, brokers fee, minutes to Smith/Court St grocery store, restaurants & shops. Take a jog over to Brooklyn Bridge Park... Love Living on a Second Place