25 2ND PL
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:49 PM

25 2ND PL

25 2nd Place · (718) 625-3700
Location

25 2nd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Large One bedroom with Ornate Detail & private roof deck!This spacious & gracious one bedroom is nestled in a row of Brownstones! Features charming galley kitchen that leads to your private roof terrace, a sunny formal dining room with decorative marble mantle, spacious living room with ornate molding, King size bedroom with another decorative marble mantle, polished wood floors through out, tin ceilings, window shutters and good closet space. 2.5 blocks to Carroll Street Station. NO Dogs/cat ok, brokers fee, minutes to Smith/Court St grocery store, restaurants & shops. Take a jog over to Brooklyn Bridge Park... Love Living on a Second Place

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 2ND PL have any available units?
25 2ND PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 25 2ND PL currently offering any rent specials?
25 2ND PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 2ND PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 2ND PL is pet friendly.
Does 25 2ND PL offer parking?
No, 25 2ND PL does not offer parking.
Does 25 2ND PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 2ND PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 2ND PL have a pool?
No, 25 2ND PL does not have a pool.
Does 25 2ND PL have accessible units?
No, 25 2ND PL does not have accessible units.
Does 25 2ND PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 2ND PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 2ND PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 2ND PL does not have units with air conditioning.
