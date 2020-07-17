248 mcKibbin St 1

Amenities
248 MCKibbin 2 bedroom loft - Property Id: 305984
NO BROKER FEE!!!
Welcome to the famous Mckibben lofts!
One of the very few industrial textile factory loft buildings that were converted into beautiful, spacious, high ceiling apartments that kept their original touch. All the apartments are cozy, cool and comfy!
This GARDEN LEVEL 2 bedroom loft apartment has incredibly high ceilings, a big living room, 2 spacious bedrooms- BOTH fit at least a queen sized bed, a brand new renovated kitchen/bathroom and private outdoor space!
Amenities include:
Washer/dryer in building
Live in Super
Secure Package Room
Industrial style building, factory converted lofts
Magnificent and Massive large rooftop with city views for days and lots of room for cool, funky parties, Grills and lazy lounging ;)
Artists/Musicians hotspot.
Large elevator for convenient move in
All pets welcome - no fee
ALL Guarantors are welcomed: CORPORATE/INTERNATIONAL GUARANTORS ALLOWED
LET'S MAKE THIS BEAUTY YOUR NEXT HOME!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305984
Property Id 305984
(RLNE5875967)