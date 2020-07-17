All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

248 mcKibbin St 1

248 McKibben St · (209) 423-9130
Location

248 McKibben St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,599

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
248 MCKibbin 2 bedroom loft - Property Id: 305984

NO BROKER FEE!!!

Welcome to the famous Mckibben lofts!
One of the very few industrial textile factory loft buildings that were converted into beautiful, spacious, high ceiling apartments that kept their original touch. All the apartments are cozy, cool and comfy!

This GARDEN LEVEL 2 bedroom loft apartment has incredibly high ceilings, a big living room, 2 spacious bedrooms- BOTH fit at least a queen sized bed, a brand new renovated kitchen/bathroom and private outdoor space!

Amenities include:
Washer/dryer in building
Live in Super
Secure Package Room
Industrial style building, factory converted lofts
Magnificent and Massive large rooftop with city views for days and lots of room for cool, funky parties, Grills and lazy lounging ;)
Artists/Musicians hotspot.
Large elevator for convenient move in
All pets welcome - no fee
ALL Guarantors are welcomed: CORPORATE/INTERNATIONAL GUARANTORS ALLOWED

LET'S MAKE THIS BEAUTY YOUR NEXT HOME!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305984
Property Id 305984

(RLNE5875967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 mcKibbin St 1 have any available units?
248 mcKibbin St 1 has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 248 mcKibbin St 1 have?
Some of 248 mcKibbin St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 mcKibbin St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
248 mcKibbin St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 mcKibbin St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 mcKibbin St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 248 mcKibbin St 1 offer parking?
No, 248 mcKibbin St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 248 mcKibbin St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 mcKibbin St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 mcKibbin St 1 have a pool?
No, 248 mcKibbin St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 248 mcKibbin St 1 have accessible units?
No, 248 mcKibbin St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 248 mcKibbin St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 mcKibbin St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 mcKibbin St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 mcKibbin St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
