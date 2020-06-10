245 16th Street

Amenities

Duplex Apartment with Private Garden & Terrace!This 1400sf + south slope apartment is spacious and modern and checks off all the boxes of modern living. Enjoy an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, great cabinet space and Bosch dishwasher. There is a large sunny dining area just past the kitchen that fits a large table. Bath time will be a hit with the jacuzzi tub on the first floor! The master bedroom can easily fit a king size bed, has lovely closet space and private terrace overlooking your garden. No shortage of closet space in this apartment, every possible space is utilized...even under the stairs there is ample storage! Downstairs enjoy a large flex space that can be used for any of your living needs. This legal one bedroom, which the owners have transformed into a comfortable three bedroom, has a washer/dryer, 5 zone ductless air conditioner with Smart Nest thermostat, and beautiful hardwood floors. In addition to your private terrace upstairs, there is a large private garden which can be accessed from the lower level. Available July 1st. No pets.