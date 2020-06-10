All apartments in Brooklyn
245 16th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

245 16th Street

245 16th Street · (718) 832-4169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Duplex Apartment with Private Garden & Terrace!This 1400sf + south slope apartment is spacious and modern and checks off all the boxes of modern living. Enjoy an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, great cabinet space and Bosch dishwasher. There is a large sunny dining area just past the kitchen that fits a large table. Bath time will be a hit with the jacuzzi tub on the first floor! The master bedroom can easily fit a king size bed, has lovely closet space and private terrace overlooking your garden. No shortage of closet space in this apartment, every possible space is utilized...even under the stairs there is ample storage! Downstairs enjoy a large flex space that can be used for any of your living needs. This legal one bedroom, which the owners have transformed into a comfortable three bedroom, has a washer/dryer, 5 zone ductless air conditioner with Smart Nest thermostat, and beautiful hardwood floors. In addition to your private terrace upstairs, there is a large private garden which can be accessed from the lower level. Available July 1st. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 16th Street have any available units?
245 16th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 245 16th Street have?
Some of 245 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 245 16th Street offer parking?
No, 245 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 16th Street have a pool?
No, 245 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
