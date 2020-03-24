All apartments in Brooklyn
241 Devoe Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

241 Devoe Street

241 Devoe Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 Devoe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
*Oversized Windows!* *Laundry in the building!* *Central Air and heat in all rooms!* Freshly constructed 3 bedroom apartment available in prime location off the Graham Ave L train and walking distance to G train Metropolitan StopModern 3 bedroom apartment with OVERSIZED windows in all rooms.All bedrooms get GREAT light each with nice size closet.Modern Stainless steal kitchen appliances, LED lighting, hardwood floors, Each bedroom has individual central air and heat units,Laundry room in the buildingVideo Intercom systemGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed / Cats and Dogs allowed * Upon approval Central Air and HeatLaundry Room in the BuildingNO BROKERS FEE!Showing by appointment rennit4046

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Devoe Street have any available units?
241 Devoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 241 Devoe Street have?
Some of 241 Devoe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Devoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 Devoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Devoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Devoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 241 Devoe Street offer parking?
No, 241 Devoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 Devoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Devoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Devoe Street have a pool?
No, 241 Devoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 Devoe Street have accessible units?
No, 241 Devoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Devoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Devoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Devoe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 241 Devoe Street has units with air conditioning.
