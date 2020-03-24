241 Devoe Street

Amenities

*Oversized Windows!* *Laundry in the building!* *Central Air and heat in all rooms!* Freshly constructed 3 bedroom apartment available in prime location off the Graham Ave L train and walking distance to G train Metropolitan StopModern 3 bedroom apartment with OVERSIZED windows in all rooms.All bedrooms get GREAT light each with nice size closet.Modern Stainless steal kitchen appliances, LED lighting, hardwood floors, Each bedroom has individual central air and heat units,Laundry room in the buildingVideo Intercom systemGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed / Cats and Dogs allowed * Upon approval Central Air and HeatLaundry Room in the BuildingNO BROKERS FEE!Showing by appointment rennit4046