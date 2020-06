Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities

We have a great 2 BD apartment located in Gowanus available to rent on July 1st.



The kitchen has black and white appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.



The bedroom is large with great closet space.



The apartment has a exposed brick wall.



There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit.



The apartment is located near F/G/R at 4 Av-9 St, R at Union St, F/G at Smith-9th St, F/G at 7th Av, R at Prospect Av.