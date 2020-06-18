All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
2402 GERRITSEN AVE.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

2402 GERRITSEN AVE.

2402 Gerritsen Avenue · (718) 923-9601
Brooklyn
Location

2402 Gerritsen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Gerritsen Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
New to the market, this 2 bed/2 bath condo quality unit with a great outdoor space is the rental home of your dreams! Located in a brand new boutique condo building on Gerritsen Ave (Marine Park/Gerritsen Beach boarder). Everything is brand new and top of the line. This quiet block will keep you away from feeling like you are residing in an urban environment, while at the same time being fully accessible to the city. The B31 and BM4 bus lines are outside of the building. As an extra bonus you will be blocks from a beautiful city park and zoned for the prestigious district 22 school system.This apartment is massive in size and scope. The floorplan is open and inviting at 1,100 sq ft. This unit is excellent for entertaining family and friends. The unit features hardwood floors throughout and receives a tremendous amount of light. Closet space is plentiful. This apartment is great for families, roommates or those seeking more space at an amazing price.The kitchen is extremely highend and features brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. This apartment also features a washer/dryer hookup that you can take advantage of. Cabinet space is in abundance. The kitchen also features a massive granite counter as well. Both bathrooms are equally gorgeous and highend like the kitchen. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom. Both bedrooms feature deep closets and can be fully furnished.As an extra bonus there is a generously sized and lovely outdoor space. The sliding glass door from the living room leads to a balcony. The outdoor spaces are awesome for hosting get togethers and BBQ's during the summer. Call David today for your VIP tour at 347-249-9302

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. have any available units?
2402 GERRITSEN AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. have?
Some of 2402 GERRITSEN AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2402 GERRITSEN AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. offer parking?
No, 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. have a pool?
No, 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 GERRITSEN AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
