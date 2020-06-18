2402 GERRITSEN AVE.

Amenities

New to the market, this 2 bed/2 bath condo quality unit with a great outdoor space is the rental home of your dreams! Located in a brand new boutique condo building on Gerritsen Ave (Marine Park/Gerritsen Beach boarder). Everything is brand new and top of the line. This quiet block will keep you away from feeling like you are residing in an urban environment, while at the same time being fully accessible to the city. The B31 and BM4 bus lines are outside of the building. As an extra bonus you will be blocks from a beautiful city park and zoned for the prestigious district 22 school system.This apartment is massive in size and scope. The floorplan is open and inviting at 1,100 sq ft. This unit is excellent for entertaining family and friends. The unit features hardwood floors throughout and receives a tremendous amount of light. Closet space is plentiful. This apartment is great for families, roommates or those seeking more space at an amazing price.The kitchen is extremely highend and features brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. This apartment also features a washer/dryer hookup that you can take advantage of. Cabinet space is in abundance. The kitchen also features a massive granite counter as well. Both bathrooms are equally gorgeous and highend like the kitchen. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom. Both bedrooms feature deep closets and can be fully furnished.As an extra bonus there is a generously sized and lovely outdoor space. The sliding glass door from the living room leads to a balcony. The outdoor spaces are awesome for hosting get togethers and BBQ's during the summer. Call David today for your VIP tour at 347-249-9302