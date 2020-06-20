All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

240 Wythe Avenue

240 Wythe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

240 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
new construction
South-facing, renovated North Williamsburg open LOFT apt in converted industrial building occupying the South-East corner of Wythe and North 3rd. With concrete floors and ceiling, cavernous concrete stairwell, robust freight elevator, the building stands out from the fray of new construction crowding the area as among the few true loft residencies on the Northside. The clean industrial lines of this 1000+ sq foot loft convey power in the vast openness and minimalism of the space. Giant concrete supporting columns are incorporated into the walls; exposed black metal piping runs the course of the ceiling; a wall of 8 ft tall South-facing windows allow to light to pour in at all hours of the day. This stripped down high end loft is a blank canvas awaiting one's personal touch of design and furnishings! The kitchen has been renovated with a white stone countertop contrasting against deep black sink and faucet. Stainless steel dishwasher and fridge complement this monochrome scheme to complete the modern, minimalist design. The apartment has metal double doors that swing open from both sides for a chic entrance reminiscent of an artist's studio.Located in the heart of Prime Williamsburg on North 3rd and Wythe, a few blocks from L train on North 7th and a block from the water along Kent Ave. Laundry room with 4 washer dryer units on each floorBeautifully finished roof.Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Wythe Avenue have any available units?
240 Wythe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 240 Wythe Avenue have?
Some of 240 Wythe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Wythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 Wythe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Wythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 240 Wythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 240 Wythe Avenue offer parking?
No, 240 Wythe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 240 Wythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Wythe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Wythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 Wythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 Wythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 Wythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Wythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Wythe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Wythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Wythe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
