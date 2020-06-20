240 Wythe Avenue

Amenities

South-facing, renovated North Williamsburg open LOFT apt in converted industrial building occupying the South-East corner of Wythe and North 3rd. With concrete floors and ceiling, cavernous concrete stairwell, robust freight elevator, the building stands out from the fray of new construction crowding the area as among the few true loft residencies on the Northside. The clean industrial lines of this 1000+ sq foot loft convey power in the vast openness and minimalism of the space. Giant concrete supporting columns are incorporated into the walls; exposed black metal piping runs the course of the ceiling; a wall of 8 ft tall South-facing windows allow to light to pour in at all hours of the day. This stripped down high end loft is a blank canvas awaiting one's personal touch of design and furnishings! The kitchen has been renovated with a white stone countertop contrasting against deep black sink and faucet. Stainless steel dishwasher and fridge complement this monochrome scheme to complete the modern, minimalist design. The apartment has metal double doors that swing open from both sides for a chic entrance reminiscent of an artist's studio.Located in the heart of Prime Williamsburg on North 3rd and Wythe, a few blocks from L train on North 7th and a block from the water along Kent Ave. Laundry room with 4 washer dryer units on each floorBeautifully finished roof.Available immediately.