236 Flatbush Avenue

Pet Friendly Beautifully Renovated Spacious Sunny Stylish Prewar 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Floor-through Layout Featuring an IN-Unit Washer/Dryer, A/C, 11 Tall Ceilings, Oversized Windows, Hardwood Floors, 2 Decorative Original Marble Fireplaces, Recessed Lighting, Abundant Closet Space, Dining Alcove and a Windowed Chef's Kitchen boasting Soft-Shut Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave with Generous Counter Space



Steps from Everything including the 2/3 at Bergen Street, 3 Blocks from the Barclays Center/Atlantic Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR/Target Mall or 10 minutes from Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Avenue, Gowanus ,Whole Foods, Union Market, BAM, BMA, Orange Theory, Soul Cycle and Fort Greene.



Tremendously Convenient Location, easily accessible by 11 Subway Lines, Just One Stop from Manhattan via N Train to Canal & Broadway, OR 2 Stops to Union Square, this Brownstone Brooklyn Community is abundant with Superb Restaurants, Bars, Shops, Recreational and Cultural Venues in every direction.



Pets are Welcome Upon Approval. Guarantor Ok. Shares Ok. July Occupancy.