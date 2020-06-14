All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

236 Flatbush Avenue

236 Flatbush Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Friendly Beautifully Renovated Spacious Sunny Stylish Prewar 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Floor-through Layout Featuring an IN-Unit Washer/Dryer, A/C, 11 Tall Ceilings, Oversized Windows, Hardwood Floors, 2 Decorative Original Marble Fireplaces, Recessed Lighting, Abundant Closet Space, Dining Alcove and a Windowed Chef's Kitchen boasting Soft-Shut Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave with Generous Counter Space

Steps from Everything including the 2/3 at Bergen Street, 3 Blocks from the Barclays Center/Atlantic Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR/Target Mall or 10 minutes from Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Avenue, Gowanus ,Whole Foods, Union Market, BAM, BMA, Orange Theory, Soul Cycle and Fort Greene.

Tremendously Convenient Location, easily accessible by 11 Subway Lines, Just One Stop from Manhattan via N Train to Canal & Broadway, OR 2 Stops to Union Square, this Brownstone Brooklyn Community is abundant with Superb Restaurants, Bars, Shops, Recreational and Cultural Venues in every direction.

Pets are Welcome Upon Approval. Guarantor Ok. Shares Ok. July Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
236 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 236 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
236 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Flatbush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 236 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 236 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 236 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 Flatbush Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 236 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 236 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 236 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Flatbush Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 236 Flatbush Avenue has units with air conditioning.
