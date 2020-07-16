All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

234 Decatur Street

234 Decatur Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
Newly renovated, restored, and recently showcased in Bedstuy's 41st annual house tour. 234 Decatur Street is an excellent example of Renaissance Revival architectural styles in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights Historic District.

Occupying an entire level of this historic 20-foot wide Limestone is a breathtaking one bedroom with a separate bonus room and pairs original craftsmanship with modern touches. This residence comes equipped with original hardwood flooring throughout, decorative fireplace, a newly renovated open concept kitchen with contemporary finishes combined with traditional details that features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, marble counters, all new cabinetry, and tile flooring. The kitchen faces an open living area with an airy feel, perfect for entertaining, with beautiful bay windows surveying a lovely tree-lined street. The sprawling south-facing master bedroom overlooks the rear yard, comfortably fits a King size bed, provides ample closet space, and has an ensuite bath. The second bedroom is a great smaller bonus room with a large closet that is ideal for a study, guest, or dressing room. The luxurious and zen south-facing windowed bathroom boasts designer tile work and a soaking tub perfect for relaxation and taking the edge off after a long day.

You are steps away from the express A/C train station in lovely Fulton Park, and conveniently located a stone's throw away from all the popular restaurants, cafes, bars, and amenities this Historic district has to offer, from Mama Fox, Nana Ramen, Peaches, Saraghina, Bar LunAtico, Eugene & Co., Casablanca Lounge, Bed-Vyne Cocktail, Anchor Coffee, Georges-Andre Vintage Cafe, Halsey Traders, Chicky's General Store, the Marcy Plaza Farmer's Market, and much more.

Available for immediate move-in, Guarantors accepted, Sorry no dogs, but the owner may allow one cat.

Call/Text/Email anytime to schedule a private viewing, or ask any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Decatur Street have any available units?
234 Decatur Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Decatur Street have?
Some of 234 Decatur Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 234 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 234 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 234 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 234 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Decatur Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 234 Decatur Street has units with air conditioning.
