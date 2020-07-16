Amenities

Newly renovated, restored, and recently showcased in Bedstuy's 41st annual house tour. 234 Decatur Street is an excellent example of Renaissance Revival architectural styles in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights Historic District.



Occupying an entire level of this historic 20-foot wide Limestone is a breathtaking one bedroom with a separate bonus room and pairs original craftsmanship with modern touches. This residence comes equipped with original hardwood flooring throughout, decorative fireplace, a newly renovated open concept kitchen with contemporary finishes combined with traditional details that features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, marble counters, all new cabinetry, and tile flooring. The kitchen faces an open living area with an airy feel, perfect for entertaining, with beautiful bay windows surveying a lovely tree-lined street. The sprawling south-facing master bedroom overlooks the rear yard, comfortably fits a King size bed, provides ample closet space, and has an ensuite bath. The second bedroom is a great smaller bonus room with a large closet that is ideal for a study, guest, or dressing room. The luxurious and zen south-facing windowed bathroom boasts designer tile work and a soaking tub perfect for relaxation and taking the edge off after a long day.



You are steps away from the express A/C train station in lovely Fulton Park, and conveniently located a stone's throw away from all the popular restaurants, cafes, bars, and amenities this Historic district has to offer, from Mama Fox, Nana Ramen, Peaches, Saraghina, Bar LunAtico, Eugene & Co., Casablanca Lounge, Bed-Vyne Cocktail, Anchor Coffee, Georges-Andre Vintage Cafe, Halsey Traders, Chicky's General Store, the Marcy Plaza Farmer's Market, and much more.



Available for immediate move-in, Guarantors accepted, Sorry no dogs, but the owner may allow one cat.



Call/Text/Email anytime to schedule a private viewing, or ask any questions.