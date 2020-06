Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENTED!!! Huge 1 Bedroom, Newly RenovatedLocated on Frost Street, just blocks from the Graham Avenue L TrainThis apartment is located on a tree lined street with the feel of great karma. Stainless Steel AppliancesDishwasherHeat and Hot Water included in rent.Ready for August 1!Rent shown is gross rent each month. Sign a 2 year lease and get 1 month free!*Exclusive from Castoria Real Estate8*Broker's Fee is 1 month rent*