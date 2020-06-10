All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 229 Flatbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
229 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

229 Flatbush Avenue

229 Flatbush Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous PET FRIENDLY Renovated Floor Through 2 Bed Split Layout Features Exposed Brick Walls and Hardwood Oak Strip Floors in Every Room, Sunny East and West Exposures, Large Walk In Closet, Generous Open Island Kitchen w/Dishwasher, Decorative Fireplace and a 2nd Bedroom with Pocket Sliding Door that accommodates a Full Sized bed. The Master Bedroom has an additional En Suite Windowed Home Office/Dressing Room.

Just a 2 Flight Walk-Up to this Beautiful Top Floor Abode across from Ovenly & Warby Parker, next to KITH 1/2 Block to the 2/3 @ Bergen Street or 2 blocks to the Barclays Center/Atlantic Terminal Subway Hub (2.3.4.5.B.D.N.Q.R + LIRR) and Target. Stroll 10 minutes to Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Ave, Fort Greene/BAM, Union Market, Food Coop, Fleisher?s, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Apple Store, Orange Theory, Brooklyn Boulders, CrossFit, Crunch and Soul Cycle.

AVAILABLE MAY 1. Shares Ok. Guarantors Ok. Pets Ok Upon Approval.

Click Thru Images to VIDEO Icon to Watch the Apartment Tour or Email Agent for Link.,Fabulous PET FRIENDLY Renovated Floor Through Split 2 Bed Layout Featuring Exposed Brick Walls and Hardwood Oak Strip Floors in Every Room, Sunny North and South Exposures, Large Walk In Closet, Generous Open Island Kitchen w/Dishwasher, Decorative Fireplace and a 2nd Bedroom with pocket sliding door that accommodates a Full Sized bed. The Master Bedroom has an additional En Suite Windowed Home Office/Dressing Room.

Just a 2 Flight Walk-Up to this Beautiful Top Floor Abode where Pets are Permitted Subject to Approval + Pet Deposit. Walk 1/2 Block to the 2/3 @ Bergen Street or 2 blocks to the Barclay's Center/Atlantic Terminal Subway Hub (2.3.4.5.B.D.N.Q.R + LIRR) and Target. Or Stroll 10 minutes to Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Ave, Fort Greene/BAM, Union Market, Food Coop, Fleisher?s, Whole Foods, Orange Theory, Brooklyn Boulders, CrossFit, Crunch and Soul Cycle.

Shares Ok. Guarantors Ok. Pets Ok Upon Approval Plus Pet Deposit. Advertised Rent reflects the Net Effective Rent for a 12 Month Lease, Actual Rent is $3295 - Tenant gets 2nd Month of 1 Year Team FREE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
229 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 229 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
229 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Flatbush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 229 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 229 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 229 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 229 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 229 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 229 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Flatbush Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 229 Flatbush Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity