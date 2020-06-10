229 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous PET FRIENDLY Renovated Floor Through 2 Bed Split Layout Features Exposed Brick Walls and Hardwood Oak Strip Floors in Every Room, Sunny East and West Exposures, Large Walk In Closet, Generous Open Island Kitchen w/Dishwasher, Decorative Fireplace and a 2nd Bedroom with Pocket Sliding Door that accommodates a Full Sized bed. The Master Bedroom has an additional En Suite Windowed Home Office/Dressing Room.



Just a 2 Flight Walk-Up to this Beautiful Top Floor Abode across from Ovenly & Warby Parker, next to KITH 1/2 Block to the 2/3 @ Bergen Street or 2 blocks to the Barclays Center/Atlantic Terminal Subway Hub (2.3.4.5.B.D.N.Q.R + LIRR) and Target. Stroll 10 minutes to Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Ave, Fort Greene/BAM, Union Market, Food Coop, Fleisher?s, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Apple Store, Orange Theory, Brooklyn Boulders, CrossFit, Crunch and Soul Cycle.



AVAILABLE MAY 1. Shares Ok. Guarantors Ok. Pets Ok Upon Approval.



