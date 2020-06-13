All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 228 Monitor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
228 Monitor Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

228 Monitor Street

228 Monitor Street · (646) 462-0226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

228 Monitor Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
SPACIOUS three-bedroom apartment offers approximately 1000 sq. ft. of living space. The layout offers generous pre-war proportions, replete with tall ceilings, a massive, open living room, excellent sunlight throughout the apartment, and six large closets. Each bedroom is bright, spacious and able to accommodate a queen or king-size bed frame and additional furniture. The kitchen features brand-new, stainless-steel appliances (including full-size dishwasher) by Frigidaire and Bosch, cherrywood cabinetry, and room for a separate dining area. The buildings original details, including hardwood floors, wood banisters, a stained-glass skylight, built-in bookshelves, crown molding and door frames, and large closets in all rooms, have been largely preserved or enhanced. All wiring, plumbing, and intercom/security system have been completely re-done. Additional Features of building:coin-operated laundry facilitiesa bike room storage in the basement. Monitor House is situated on a quiet, tree-lined block, within sight of beautiful McGolrick Park (which offers a weekly farmers market) and in proximity to an endless array of fantastic restaurants and entertainment between Greenpoint-McCarren Park-Williamsburg. Manhattan is accessible via G and L trains. Street parking is readily available. No pets preferred, but case-by-case requests will be considered.Contact Exclusive Listing Agent. Please ask me about landlord 2 year concession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Monitor Street have any available units?
228 Monitor Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Monitor Street have?
Some of 228 Monitor Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Monitor Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 Monitor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Monitor Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 Monitor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 228 Monitor Street offer parking?
No, 228 Monitor Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 Monitor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Monitor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Monitor Street have a pool?
No, 228 Monitor Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 Monitor Street have accessible units?
No, 228 Monitor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Monitor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Monitor Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Monitor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Monitor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 228 Monitor Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity