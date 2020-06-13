228 Monitor Street

Amenities

SPACIOUS three-bedroom apartment offers approximately 1000 sq. ft. of living space. The layout offers generous pre-war proportions, replete with tall ceilings, a massive, open living room, excellent sunlight throughout the apartment, and six large closets. Each bedroom is bright, spacious and able to accommodate a queen or king-size bed frame and additional furniture. The kitchen features brand-new, stainless-steel appliances (including full-size dishwasher) by Frigidaire and Bosch, cherrywood cabinetry, and room for a separate dining area. The buildings original details, including hardwood floors, wood banisters, a stained-glass skylight, built-in bookshelves, crown molding and door frames, and large closets in all rooms, have been largely preserved or enhanced. All wiring, plumbing, and intercom/security system have been completely re-done. Additional Features of building:coin-operated laundry facilitiesa bike room storage in the basement. Monitor House is situated on a quiet, tree-lined block, within sight of beautiful McGolrick Park (which offers a weekly farmers market) and in proximity to an endless array of fantastic restaurants and entertainment between Greenpoint-McCarren Park-Williamsburg. Manhattan is accessible via G and L trains. Street parking is readily available. No pets preferred, but case-by-case requests will be considered.Contact Exclusive Listing Agent. Please ask me about landlord 2 year concession.