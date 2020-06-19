All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 227 Garfield Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
227 Garfield Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

227 Garfield Place

227 Garfield Place · (718) 765-3862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

227 Garfield Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rarely available three bedroom (plus an additional office/4th bedroom), two bathroom upper duplex in a picturesque townhouse on a beautiful Park Slope block.The main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, high ceilings and hardwood floors. The open and bright south-facing kitchen has stone countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher. There is also a small bedroom/office and one full bathroom on this floor - as well as a washer and dryer. The top floor offers a large master bedroom, two other bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is an abundance of closet space throughout the apartment. This very quiet, bright and charming home is located in the heart of Park Slope, less than two blocks from Prospect Park. Heat and hot water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Garfield Place have any available units?
227 Garfield Place has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Garfield Place have?
Some of 227 Garfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Garfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
227 Garfield Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Garfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 227 Garfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 227 Garfield Place offer parking?
No, 227 Garfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 227 Garfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Garfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Garfield Place have a pool?
No, 227 Garfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 227 Garfield Place have accessible units?
No, 227 Garfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Garfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Garfield Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Garfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Garfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 227 Garfield Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity