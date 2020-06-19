227 Garfield Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Rarely available three bedroom (plus an additional office/4th bedroom), two bathroom upper duplex in a picturesque townhouse on a beautiful Park Slope block.The main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, high ceilings and hardwood floors. The open and bright south-facing kitchen has stone countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher. There is also a small bedroom/office and one full bathroom on this floor - as well as a washer and dryer. The top floor offers a large master bedroom, two other bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is an abundance of closet space throughout the apartment. This very quiet, bright and charming home is located in the heart of Park Slope, less than two blocks from Prospect Park. Heat and hot water included.