2212 Ditmas Avenue

Amenities

elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator

Very Nice 2 Bedroom in center of Ditmas Park!! Elevator building, laundry area, and pet friendly-



Must be qualified see list:



Most Recent tax return and W-2



Two(2) most recent pay stubs



Social Security Card



Driver's License



Most recent checking and/or saving account statement



Current apartment lease



Proof of rent payment-three(3) most recent months



Landlord Verification Letter



Application fee $100.00 per person only money order



Each applicant, including a spouse, must submit a seperate application.



Submit only photocopies of the required documents. Original documents will not be accepted.











