Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

2212 Ditmas Avenue

2212 Ditmas Avenue · (347) 554-8282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2212 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Very Nice 2 Bedroom in center of Ditmas Park!! Elevator building, laundry area, and pet friendly-

Must be qualified see list:

Most Recent tax return and W-2

Two(2) most recent pay stubs

Social Security Card

Driver's License

Most recent checking and/or saving account statement

Current apartment lease

Proof of rent payment-three(3) most recent months

Landlord Verification Letter

Application fee $100.00 per person only money order

Each applicant, including a spouse, must submit a seperate application.

Submit only photocopies of the required documents. Original documents will not be accepted.

 

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Ditmas Avenue have any available units?
2212 Ditmas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 2212 Ditmas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Ditmas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Ditmas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Ditmas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2212 Ditmas Avenue offer parking?
No, 2212 Ditmas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Ditmas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Ditmas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Ditmas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2212 Ditmas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Ditmas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2212 Ditmas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Ditmas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Ditmas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Ditmas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Ditmas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
