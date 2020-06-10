2212 Ditmas Avenue

Amenities
Very Nice 2 Bedroom in center of Ditmas Park!! Elevator building, laundry area, and pet friendly-
Must be qualified see list:
Most Recent tax return and W-2
Two(2) most recent pay stubs
Social Security Card
Driver's License
Most recent checking and/or saving account statement
Current apartment lease
Proof of rent payment-three(3) most recent months
Landlord Verification Letter
Application fee $100.00 per person only money order
Each applicant, including a spouse, must submit a seperate application.
Submit only photocopies of the required documents. Original documents will not be accepted.