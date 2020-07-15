214 Macon Street

Amenities
Available for Sept. 1st, 2020. This magnificent 4 bed, 3 full bath Brownstone upper-duplex in Bed-Stuy is a unique and enviable find. Offering 1575 gross square feet of space and a fresh, thoughtful renovation, it's easy to fall in love!
-Duplex layout with an abundance of space
-Washer/dryer in-unit
-Massive upper floor bedrooms both have their own en-suite bathrooms + walk-in closets!
-Brand new kitchen w/ island + dishwasher
-Three FULL bathrooms
-Ceiling fans throughout
-Tranquil brownstone block
Tenant covers their own utilities. Sorry no pets and no smoking! *Property has been virtually staged. No statement is made as to the accuracy of any photograph.
Email me today to ensure a viewing of this splendid space!