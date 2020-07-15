All apartments in Brooklyn
214 Macon Street

214 Macon Street · (978) 621-5860
Location

214 Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for Sept. 1st, 2020. This magnificent 4 bed, 3 full bath Brownstone upper-duplex in Bed-Stuy is a unique and enviable find. Offering 1575 gross square feet of space and a fresh, thoughtful renovation, it's easy to fall in love!

-Duplex layout with an abundance of space
-Washer/dryer in-unit
-Massive upper floor bedrooms both have their own en-suite bathrooms + walk-in closets!
-Brand new kitchen w/ island + dishwasher
-Three FULL bathrooms
-Ceiling fans throughout
-Tranquil brownstone block

Tenant covers their own utilities. Sorry no pets and no smoking! *Property has been virtually staged. No statement is made as to the accuracy of any photograph.

Email me today to ensure a viewing of this splendid space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Macon Street have any available units?
214 Macon Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Macon Street have?
Some of 214 Macon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 Macon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 214 Macon Street offer parking?
No, 214 Macon Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Macon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 214 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 214 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Macon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Macon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Macon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
