214 Macon Street

Available for Sept. 1st, 2020. This magnificent 4 bed, 3 full bath Brownstone upper-duplex in Bed-Stuy is a unique and enviable find. Offering 1575 gross square feet of space and a fresh, thoughtful renovation, it's easy to fall in love!



-Duplex layout with an abundance of space

-Washer/dryer in-unit

-Massive upper floor bedrooms both have their own en-suite bathrooms + walk-in closets!

-Brand new kitchen w/ island + dishwasher

-Three FULL bathrooms

-Ceiling fans throughout

-Tranquil brownstone block



Tenant covers their own utilities. Sorry no pets and no smoking! *Property has been virtually staged. No statement is made as to the accuracy of any photograph.



Email me today to ensure a viewing of this splendid space!