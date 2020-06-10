212 North 9th Street

Amenities

Come home to this fully furnished, spacious one bed in the heart of Williamsburg with private outdoor space.Stylishly appointed with ash gray hardwood floors and beautiful open kitchen that features custom lacquer, wood and metal cabinetry with Bertazzoni, Bosch and Liebherr appliances. The unit also includes a Bosch washer dryer in unit, for the ultimate convenience.Building amenities include doorman, common courtyard, fitness room, bike storage and library. Ideally located, you are in close proximity to all the great shops, bars and restaurants Williamsburg has to offer!