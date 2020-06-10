All apartments in Brooklyn
212 North 9th Street

212 N 9th St · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Come home to this fully furnished, spacious one bed in the heart of Williamsburg with private outdoor space.Stylishly appointed with ash gray hardwood floors and beautiful open kitchen that features custom lacquer, wood and metal cabinetry with Bertazzoni, Bosch and Liebherr appliances. The unit also includes a Bosch washer dryer in unit, for the ultimate convenience.Building amenities include doorman, common courtyard, fitness room, bike storage and library. Ideally located, you are in close proximity to all the great shops, bars and restaurants Williamsburg has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 North 9th Street have any available units?
212 North 9th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 North 9th Street have?
Some of 212 North 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 North 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 North 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 North 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 North 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 212 North 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 North 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 212 North 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 North 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 North 9th Street have a pool?
No, 212 North 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 North 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 212 North 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 North 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 North 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 North 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 North 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
