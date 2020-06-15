All apartments in Brooklyn
211 8th Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

211 8th Avenue

211 8th Avenue · (212) 500-7081
Location

211 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$3,198

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available July 1st - 3D Tour Available Upon Request211 Eighth Avenue, a recently transformed and gut renovated, 4-story pre-war building consisting of one-two bedroom luxury rentals conveniently located just one block away from Prospect Park West and the bustling 7th avenue Park Slope corridor. This modern one bedroom home has been completely reinvented to fit today's lifestyle. Select satin finished oak flooring greet you upon entering and lead you to a sun splashed living room drenched in exposed brick detail. Custom two-tone white and blue trim lacquer cabinetry is highlighted by a Quartz Caesarstone island and beautiful light fixtures to fulfill an open kitchen, dining and living environment. Step into the spa-style bathroom detailed in Carrera marble featuring Duravit vanities, toilet and Hudson Reed shower system. Features also include stainless steel GE appliances, Alpha video home security, Fujitsu energy efficient split heating/cooling systems, Legrand USB/Power outlets, ample closet space and common laundry. 211 Eighth Avenue is perfectly situated in the highly desirable Park Slope neighborhood and is just steps away from Prospect Park and local hotspots on the 7th avenue corridor. Public transportation is easily accessible with the F, G, 2 & 3 lines just a short stroll away.Sorry, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 8th Avenue have any available units?
211 8th Avenue has a unit available for $3,198 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 8th Avenue have?
Some of 211 8th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 211 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 211 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 211 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
