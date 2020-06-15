211 8th Avenue

Amenities

Available July 1st - 3D Tour Available Upon Request211 Eighth Avenue, a recently transformed and gut renovated, 4-story pre-war building consisting of one-two bedroom luxury rentals conveniently located just one block away from Prospect Park West and the bustling 7th avenue Park Slope corridor. This modern one bedroom home has been completely reinvented to fit today's lifestyle. Select satin finished oak flooring greet you upon entering and lead you to a sun splashed living room drenched in exposed brick detail. Custom two-tone white and blue trim lacquer cabinetry is highlighted by a Quartz Caesarstone island and beautiful light fixtures to fulfill an open kitchen, dining and living environment. Step into the spa-style bathroom detailed in Carrera marble featuring Duravit vanities, toilet and Hudson Reed shower system. Features also include stainless steel GE appliances, Alpha video home security, Fujitsu energy efficient split heating/cooling systems, Legrand USB/Power outlets, ample closet space and common laundry. 211 Eighth Avenue is perfectly situated in the highly desirable Park Slope neighborhood and is just steps away from Prospect Park and local hotspots on the 7th avenue corridor. Public transportation is easily accessible with the F, G, 2 & 3 lines just a short stroll away.Sorry, no pets!