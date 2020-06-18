210 N 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool

Beautiful modern elevator building with laundry room, tenant lounge and roof access.

Storage and parking available for additional fee.



The unit is very large, with floor to ceiling windows that wrap around much of the apartment. Very contemporary kitchen with hidden pull out dishwasher, and tons of cabinet and closet space. Bedrooms can fit queen beds plus other furniture. Bathroom is fresh, with gorgeous tiling and a deep tub for long soaks. Hardwood floors, and chic fixtures and finishes throughout. Video intercom, built in heat/ air conditioning units in each room.



Directly across the street from McCarren Park, near ball fields, pool/ skating rink, playground, shops, restaurants and bars. Just a few blocks from the L train at Bedford Ave, or the G train at Nassau Ave.



Receive One month free on a 17 month lease!

NO BROKER FEE, just pay first, last and, security to move in.



Must have excellent credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted.