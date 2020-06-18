All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 210 N 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
210 N 12th St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

210 N 12th St

210 North 12th Street · (347) 735-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 North 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful modern elevator building with laundry room, tenant lounge and roof access.
Storage and parking available for additional fee. 

The unit is very large, with floor to ceiling windows that wrap around much of the apartment. Very contemporary kitchen with hidden pull out dishwasher, and tons of cabinet and closet space. Bedrooms can fit queen beds plus other furniture. Bathroom is fresh, with gorgeous tiling and a deep tub for long soaks. Hardwood floors, and chic fixtures and finishes throughout. Video intercom, built in heat/ air conditioning units in each room. 

Directly across the street from McCarren Park, near ball fields, pool/ skating rink, playground, shops, restaurants and bars. Just a few blocks from the L train at Bedford Ave, or the G train at Nassau Ave. 

Receive One month free on a 17 month lease!
NO BROKER FEE, just pay first, last and, security to move in. 

Must have excellent credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N 12th St have any available units?
210 N 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 210 N 12th St have?
Some of 210 N 12th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 N 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
210 N 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 210 N 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 210 N 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 210 N 12th St does offer parking.
Does 210 N 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 N 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 210 N 12th St has a pool.
Does 210 N 12th St have accessible units?
Yes, 210 N 12th St has accessible units.
Does 210 N 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 N 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 N 12th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 N 12th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 210 N 12th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity