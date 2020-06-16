205 Bainbridge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautifully renovated spacious garden floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment located in Stuyvesant Heights. No detail was spared with the finishes in this stunning apartment which features an island kitchen, hardwood floors, central AC / heat, in-unit Frigidaire washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, ample storage space, security system, intercom system and your own private outdoor space. The building uses energy efficient tech, solar energy and features an all-electric utility system. Conveniently two blocks from the A/C train at Utica Avenue. Nearby local neighborhood bars/cafes Daddy Greens Pizza, Casa-Blanca, L'antagoniste, Peaches, Zabka Cafe, Tepache, Saraghina, Manny's and Kafe Louverture just to name a few. Available for June 1st, pets are approved on a case by case basis.Contact Josh at joshrich@spiregroupny.com or call 646-981-3797.