205 Bainbridge Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

205 Bainbridge Street

205 Bainbridge Street · (646) 349-8574
Location

205 Bainbridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautifully renovated spacious garden floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment located in Stuyvesant Heights. No detail was spared with the finishes in this stunning apartment which features an island kitchen, hardwood floors, central AC / heat, in-unit Frigidaire washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, ample storage space, security system, intercom system and your own private outdoor space. The building uses energy efficient tech, solar energy and features an all-electric utility system. Conveniently two blocks from the A/C train at Utica Avenue. Nearby local neighborhood bars/cafes Daddy Greens Pizza, Casa-Blanca, L'antagoniste, Peaches, Zabka Cafe, Tepache, Saraghina, Manny's and Kafe Louverture just to name a few. Available for June 1st, pets are approved on a case by case basis.Contact Josh at joshrich@spiregroupny.com or call 646-981-3797.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Bainbridge Street have any available units?
205 Bainbridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 205 Bainbridge Street have?
Some of 205 Bainbridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Bainbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 Bainbridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Bainbridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Bainbridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 205 Bainbridge Street offer parking?
No, 205 Bainbridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 Bainbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Bainbridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Bainbridge Street have a pool?
No, 205 Bainbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 Bainbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 205 Bainbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Bainbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Bainbridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Bainbridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Bainbridge Street has units with air conditioning.
