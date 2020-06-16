204 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage yoga

Pet-Friendly Stylish 1 Bed Featuring Hardwood Floors, 10' Tall Ceilings throughout, Exposed Brick Walls, Sunny Eastern Exposure, Oversized Windows with Oak Sills and a Queen Sized Bedroom with French Door.



Steps from the 2/3 at Beren Street, Located One Flight Up inside a 3-Story Row House in the Heart of Park Slope North next to Warby Parker, 3 Blocks from Barclays Center 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR/Target +10 Minutes to Prospect Park, Union Market, Union Street Food Coop, WF365, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Orange Theory, Crunch, SoulCycle, Area Yoga, Y7, Sweet Polly, Fort Greene, Gowanus, Boerum Hill and More!



Pets permitted on case by case basis. Hot Water and Bicycle Storage Included. Available for July Move In.