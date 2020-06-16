All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 204 Flatbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
204 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

204 Flatbush Avenue

204 Flatbush Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

204 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
yoga
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
yoga
Pet-Friendly Stylish 1 Bed Featuring Hardwood Floors, 10' Tall Ceilings throughout, Exposed Brick Walls, Sunny Eastern Exposure, Oversized Windows with Oak Sills and a Queen Sized Bedroom with French Door.

Steps from the 2/3 at Beren Street, Located One Flight Up inside a 3-Story Row House in the Heart of Park Slope North next to Warby Parker, 3 Blocks from Barclays Center 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR/Target +10 Minutes to Prospect Park, Union Market, Union Street Food Coop, WF365, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Orange Theory, Crunch, SoulCycle, Area Yoga, Y7, Sweet Polly, Fort Greene, Gowanus, Boerum Hill and More!

Pets permitted on case by case basis. Hot Water and Bicycle Storage Included. Available for July Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
204 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 204 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Flatbush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 204 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 204 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 204 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 204 Flatbush Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity