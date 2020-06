Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This charming studio apartment sits on a quiet tree lined street just blocks from the Graham Ave L train. Large, tile kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, this home also features hardwood flooring and two deep large closets for storage. Laundry in the building and access to a common roof deck are the icing on the cake.Virtual tour available upon request.Sorry no pets.