Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym fireplace

A True Brownstone Beauty When was the last time you've been amazingly surprised when you walked into a home? If it hasn't happened recently, brace yourself for 20 Verona Place #2. This 2-Bed [2.5 if you're creative], 1-Bath Duplex with a washer/dryer is everything--spacious and elegant. This home is dripping in original details that have been expertly paired with modern elements. Marble fireplaces, original wide plank flooring, exposed brick, and crown moldings perfectly complement recent renovations in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen, living room, and dining alcove are all adjacent to each other, and create the perfect entertaining space. Another room down the hall houses the washer/dryer, but can also be used as a home office, exercise area or guest room. True separation between the living spaces and bedrooms makes this home a unique dream. The two bedrooms are big with great closet space, but the master bedroom is something to behold. Spanning almost 20 feet, the master bedroom also has an alcove that can be home office, sitting area, or nursery. And the windowed bath will make you fall in love. If you're looking for a chic space with lots of room, you've found it. Cats Allowed no dogs.20 Verona Place is in Bedford Stuyvesant near Fulton Street and all of its amazing amenities. Major grocers, gyms, shops, and major trains are all within two blocks. Everything you need is nearby. If you're looking for a place with perks, it is here. Find your sweet spot.