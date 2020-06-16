All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:59 AM

20 Verona Place

20 Verona Place · (718) 210-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Verona Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
A True Brownstone Beauty When was the last time you've been amazingly surprised when you walked into a home? If it hasn't happened recently, brace yourself for 20 Verona Place #2. This 2-Bed [2.5 if you're creative], 1-Bath Duplex with a washer/dryer is everything--spacious and elegant. This home is dripping in original details that have been expertly paired with modern elements. Marble fireplaces, original wide plank flooring, exposed brick, and crown moldings perfectly complement recent renovations in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen, living room, and dining alcove are all adjacent to each other, and create the perfect entertaining space. Another room down the hall houses the washer/dryer, but can also be used as a home office, exercise area or guest room. True separation between the living spaces and bedrooms makes this home a unique dream. The two bedrooms are big with great closet space, but the master bedroom is something to behold. Spanning almost 20 feet, the master bedroom also has an alcove that can be home office, sitting area, or nursery. And the windowed bath will make you fall in love. If you're looking for a chic space with lots of room, you've found it. Cats Allowed no dogs.20 Verona Place is in Bedford Stuyvesant near Fulton Street and all of its amazing amenities. Major grocers, gyms, shops, and major trains are all within two blocks. Everything you need is nearby. If you're looking for a place with perks, it is here. Find your sweet spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Verona Place have any available units?
20 Verona Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Verona Place have?
Some of 20 Verona Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Verona Place currently offering any rent specials?
20 Verona Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Verona Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Verona Place is pet friendly.
Does 20 Verona Place offer parking?
No, 20 Verona Place does not offer parking.
Does 20 Verona Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Verona Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Verona Place have a pool?
No, 20 Verona Place does not have a pool.
Does 20 Verona Place have accessible units?
No, 20 Verona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Verona Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Verona Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Verona Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Verona Place does not have units with air conditioning.
