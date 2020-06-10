All apartments in Brooklyn
20 Bayard Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:44 AM

20 Bayard Street

20 Bayard St · (646) 895-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Bayard St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
A WILLIAMSBURG RETREAT

Live in the tallest and most exclusive building overlooking Williamsburg's McCarren Park! The generous open floor plan maximizes every inch of free space in this unit, while displaying a massive, noise-canceling wall of windows extending from the lush kitchen and timeless living room all the way into the spacious sleeping area which features its own oversized closet. Drench yourself in all the flourishing natural sunlight while taking in gorgeous views of the park and Empire State Building from almost every room in your new home!

The chef's kitchen comes fully equipped with a Sub-Zero 36-inch refrigerator, Viking gas range, Caesarstone quartz and Calacatta gold marble countertops and more! Pamper yourself in the elegant bathroom with Carrara marble accents, a deep soaking tub and a custom-built vanity. Other perks include a washer and dryer in unit and central heating and air conditioning.

With interior designs by Andres Escobar, 20 Bayard Street is a full-service condominium featuring a beautiful rooftop deck with jaw-dropping, 360-degree views of both Manhattan and Brooklyn. Residents of this pet-friendly building gain access to additional luxury amenities such as a 24-hour concierge, separate common garden, state-of-the-art fitness center, bike storage, a children's playroom and so much more! 20 Bayard Street is situated right across the street from McCarren Park and minutes from multiple subway stops along the L and G trains. Enjoy your best life with excellent local shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Condo Sublet | Junior One-Bedroom | Wall of Windows | McCarren Park & Empire State Building Views | High Ceilings | Laundry in Unit | Dishwasher | Stainless Steel Appliances | Maple Hardwood Floors | Soaking Tub | Ample Closet Space | Northern Exposure | Full-Time Doorman | Gym | Children's Playroom | Storage Options | Parking | Garden | Roof Deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Bayard Street have any available units?
20 Bayard Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Bayard Street have?
Some of 20 Bayard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Bayard Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Bayard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Bayard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Bayard Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 Bayard Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 Bayard Street does offer parking.
Does 20 Bayard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Bayard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Bayard Street have a pool?
No, 20 Bayard Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Bayard Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Bayard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Bayard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Bayard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Bayard Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Bayard Street has units with air conditioning.
