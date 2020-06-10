Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge doorman gym parking bike storage garage

A WILLIAMSBURG RETREAT



Live in the tallest and most exclusive building overlooking Williamsburg's McCarren Park! The generous open floor plan maximizes every inch of free space in this unit, while displaying a massive, noise-canceling wall of windows extending from the lush kitchen and timeless living room all the way into the spacious sleeping area which features its own oversized closet. Drench yourself in all the flourishing natural sunlight while taking in gorgeous views of the park and Empire State Building from almost every room in your new home!



The chef's kitchen comes fully equipped with a Sub-Zero 36-inch refrigerator, Viking gas range, Caesarstone quartz and Calacatta gold marble countertops and more! Pamper yourself in the elegant bathroom with Carrara marble accents, a deep soaking tub and a custom-built vanity. Other perks include a washer and dryer in unit and central heating and air conditioning.



With interior designs by Andres Escobar, 20 Bayard Street is a full-service condominium featuring a beautiful rooftop deck with jaw-dropping, 360-degree views of both Manhattan and Brooklyn. Residents of this pet-friendly building gain access to additional luxury amenities such as a 24-hour concierge, separate common garden, state-of-the-art fitness center, bike storage, a children's playroom and so much more! 20 Bayard Street is situated right across the street from McCarren Park and minutes from multiple subway stops along the L and G trains. Enjoy your best life with excellent local shopping, dining and entertainment options.



