198 Utica Avenue
198 Utica Avenue

198 Utica Avenue · (718) 400-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
NO FEE! Washer/Dryer CONTACT Sully Klein: Here is a spacious gut renovated 3 bedroom with tons of space! Located in Prime Crown Heights with over 1000 sq ft of space!! WASHER/DRYER IN UNITLARGE BEDROOMS with large CLOSETS (plus 2 hall closets in living room)Only a few blocks away from the A, C, 4 & 5 Trains. and Lincoln Terrace park & Brooklyn tennis courts and close proximity to Prospect park, Brooklyn museum, Brooklyn Zoo & the Brooklyn Library.Pets allowed***NO FEE ON A 2 YR LEASE ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Utica Avenue have any available units?
198 Utica Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 198 Utica Avenue have?
Some of 198 Utica Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Utica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
198 Utica Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Utica Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 198 Utica Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 198 Utica Avenue offer parking?
No, 198 Utica Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 198 Utica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Utica Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Utica Avenue have a pool?
No, 198 Utica Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 198 Utica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 198 Utica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Utica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Utica Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Utica Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Utica Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
