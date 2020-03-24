198 Utica Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE! Washer/Dryer CONTACT Sully Klein: Here is a spacious gut renovated 3 bedroom with tons of space! Located in Prime Crown Heights with over 1000 sq ft of space!! WASHER/DRYER IN UNITLARGE BEDROOMS with large CLOSETS (plus 2 hall closets in living room)Only a few blocks away from the A, C, 4 & 5 Trains. and Lincoln Terrace park & Brooklyn tennis courts and close proximity to Prospect park, Brooklyn museum, Brooklyn Zoo & the Brooklyn Library.Pets allowed***NO FEE ON A 2 YR LEASE ONLY