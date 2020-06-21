All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

195 Saint James Place

195 Saint James Pl · (718) 902-8676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Saint James Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sunny 1BR on the top floor of a beautifully renovated carriage house in Clinton Hills. Very close to transportation with only fifteen minutes from Wall St. and twenty minutes to mid-town. Close to shops and restaurants and walking distance to Barkley's Center, Ft Green Park and Prospect Park.
Upon entering the apartment you'll immediately notice the beautiful wood floors that carries through the entire unit. It's equipped with a fully functioning kitchen and bathroom and the bedroom is big enough for a king size bed. The living area is spacious and the unit is situated to the rear of the build with is very quiet and green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 195 Saint James Place have any available units?
195 Saint James Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 195 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
195 Saint James Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
No, 195 Saint James Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 195 Saint James Place offer parking?
No, 195 Saint James Place does not offer parking.
Does 195 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Saint James Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 195 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 195 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 195 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Saint James Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Saint James Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Saint James Place does not have units with air conditioning.

