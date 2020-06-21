195 Saint James Place.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Sunny 1BR on the top floor of a beautifully renovated carriage house in Clinton Hills. Very close to transportation with only fifteen minutes from Wall St. and twenty minutes to mid-town. Close to shops and restaurants and walking distance to Barkley's Center, Ft Green Park and Prospect Park.

Upon entering the apartment you'll immediately notice the beautiful wood floors that carries through the entire unit. It's equipped with a fully functioning kitchen and bathroom and the bedroom is big enough for a king size bed. The living area is spacious and the unit is situated to the rear of the build with is very quiet and green.