All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 194 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
194 21st Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

194 21st Street

194 21st Street · (718) 878-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

194 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to The Hyland, a modern boutique rental exhibiting superior workmanship, nestled in the relaxed neighborhood of Greenwood Heights.

Unit 4A is a welcoming two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that offers an open floorplan and a striking master bathroom.

The Hyland presents a collection of modern one-, two- and three-bedroom rental homes, with some residences offering private outdoor space. Cutting edge interiors by Brooklyn based CL-OTH result in residences that have a point of view and focus on the details. Fumed oak flooring pairs with multi-tilt mullion-free windows to create spaces that bring the outside in and provide a feeling of openness throughout. Grey wood kitchen cabinetry, accented with brass pulls, is complemented with honed grey Ceaserstone counters and backsplash, punctuated by top-of-the-line stainless steel Bosch appliances. The bathrooms are finished with Kohler fixtures and sinks, and create a continuity of aesthetic in their use of Ceaserstone vanity countertops in a polished finish. Select units feature en-suite bathrooms, custom walk-in closets and home offices.

Modern, but genuinely Brooklyn, The Hyland embodies superior workmanship married with a relaxed neighborhood vibe. Set in a 5-story brick building, these unique rentals are accompanied by an amenity suite that rivals condominium living, including virtual doorman service, bicycle storage, parking, a fitness studio, and ample common spaces to relax, party or work. Located in Greenwood Heights, on the doorstep of burgeoning 4th Avenue, The Hyland affords easy access to Park Slope, Prospect Park and Industry City. From its contextual architecture to its down to earth attitude, it epitomizes the authentic Brooklyn everyone falls in love with. Come home to The Hyland.

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $4300.00 and 1 Month Free on a 13 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 21st Street have any available units?
194 21st Street has a unit available for $3,969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 194 21st Street have?
Some of 194 21st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
194 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 194 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 194 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 194 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 194 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 21st Street have a pool?
No, 194 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 194 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 194 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 194 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 194 21st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity