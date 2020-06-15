194 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Welcome to The Hyland, a modern boutique rental exhibiting superior workmanship, nestled in the relaxed neighborhood of Greenwood Heights.



Unit 4A is a welcoming two-bedroom, two-bathroom home that offers an open floorplan and a striking master bathroom.



The Hyland presents a collection of modern one-, two- and three-bedroom rental homes, with some residences offering private outdoor space. Cutting edge interiors by Brooklyn based CL-OTH result in residences that have a point of view and focus on the details. Fumed oak flooring pairs with multi-tilt mullion-free windows to create spaces that bring the outside in and provide a feeling of openness throughout. Grey wood kitchen cabinetry, accented with brass pulls, is complemented with honed grey Ceaserstone counters and backsplash, punctuated by top-of-the-line stainless steel Bosch appliances. The bathrooms are finished with Kohler fixtures and sinks, and create a continuity of aesthetic in their use of Ceaserstone vanity countertops in a polished finish. Select units feature en-suite bathrooms, custom walk-in closets and home offices.



Modern, but genuinely Brooklyn, The Hyland embodies superior workmanship married with a relaxed neighborhood vibe. Set in a 5-story brick building, these unique rentals are accompanied by an amenity suite that rivals condominium living, including virtual doorman service, bicycle storage, parking, a fitness studio, and ample common spaces to relax, party or work. Located in Greenwood Heights, on the doorstep of burgeoning 4th Avenue, The Hyland affords easy access to Park Slope, Prospect Park and Industry City. From its contextual architecture to its down to earth attitude, it epitomizes the authentic Brooklyn everyone falls in love with. Come home to The Hyland.



* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $4300.00 and 1 Month Free on a 13 month lease.