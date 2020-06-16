193 Clermont Avenue

Amenities

Prime Fort GreenePET FRIENDLY !Large 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath with Exclusive BalconyExtremely Spacious Living RoomHigh CeilingsHardwood Floor Throughout The Apartment3-Huge BedroomsTwo Full Baths (one in the master bedroom)Lots of Closet SpaceSpacious kitchen with Ample Counter Top and Plenty of Cabinet Space, DishwasherLarge Exclusive balconyNo Utilities IncludedThis newly renovated 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths sunny and bright 2nd floor apartment is located in a prime Fort Greene neighborhood, Minutes to BAM, Fort Green Parks, Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, most major Subway lines, Barclay's Center, Target, Farmers Market, and the Long Island Rail Road.