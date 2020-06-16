All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 193 Clermont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
193 Clermont Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:31 PM

193 Clermont Avenue

193 Clermont Avenue · (718) 810-3477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

193 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Fort GreenePET FRIENDLY !Large 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath with Exclusive BalconyExtremely Spacious Living RoomHigh CeilingsHardwood Floor Throughout The Apartment3-Huge BedroomsTwo Full Baths (one in the master bedroom)Lots of Closet SpaceSpacious kitchen with Ample Counter Top and Plenty of Cabinet Space, DishwasherLarge Exclusive balconyNo Utilities IncludedThis newly renovated 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths sunny and bright 2nd floor apartment is located in a prime Fort Greene neighborhood, Minutes to BAM, Fort Green Parks, Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, most major Subway lines, Barclay's Center, Target, Farmers Market, and the Long Island Rail Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Clermont Avenue have any available units?
193 Clermont Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 193 Clermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
193 Clermont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Clermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 193 Clermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 193 Clermont Avenue offer parking?
No, 193 Clermont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 193 Clermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Clermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Clermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 193 Clermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 193 Clermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 193 Clermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Clermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Clermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Clermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 193 Clermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 193 Clermont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity