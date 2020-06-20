191 Pulaski Street

Amenities

One of a kind owner's duplex that has been fully renovated, top to bottom. The parlor floor features 10 1/2 foot ceilings, beautifully restored original doors + moldings, custom shutters and a working fireplace. The enormous windowed kitchen is home chef's dream featuring a French door Viking refrigerator, 36" 6 burner Wolf range with convection oven, wine fridge, drawer microwave, dishwasher, Ceasarstone countertops and custom island with kitchen dining.

The cherry on top, this apartment has exclusive rights to an outdoor hot tub!