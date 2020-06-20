All apartments in Brooklyn
191 Pulaski Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

191 Pulaski Street

191 Pulaski Street · (718) 637-3191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

191 Pulaski Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
One of a kind owner's duplex that has been fully renovated, top to bottom. The parlor floor features 10 1/2 foot ceilings, beautifully restored original doors + moldings, custom shutters and a working fireplace. The enormous windowed kitchen is home chef's dream featuring a French door Viking refrigerator, 36" 6 burner Wolf range with convection oven, wine fridge, drawer microwave, dishwasher, Ceasarstone countertops and custom island with kitchen dining.
The cherry on top, this apartment has exclusive rights to an outdoor hot tub!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Pulaski Street have any available units?
191 Pulaski Street has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 Pulaski Street have?
Some of 191 Pulaski Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Pulaski Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
No, 191 Pulaski Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 191 Pulaski Street offer parking?
No, 191 Pulaski Street does not offer parking.
Does 191 Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Pulaski Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 191 Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Pulaski Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Pulaski Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Pulaski Street does not have units with air conditioning.
