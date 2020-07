Amenities

Extremely Rare opportunity to live in one of the best neighborhoods in Brooklyn. This newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom located in Boerum Hill has ample living space with the apartment taking the whole length of the floor. Sunshine fills throughout the home.



Apartment Features:



Open Layout

Washer & Dryer

Dishwasher

Central Air

Bluetooth Sound System throughout the apartment

Hardwood Floors

Queens Size Bedrooms

Completely gut renovated

Spacious Living Room

High Ceilings



Building Features:

Video Intercom

Responsive Management

Amazing Location

Two blocks from Smith Street F&G Bergen Street Subway

Great Restaurants and Shopping located two blocks away on Smith Street



**No Fee**