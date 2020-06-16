Amenities

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful Studio Apartment Available 6/19 in Williamsburg!



One block from McCarren Park, 178 North 11th Street is a brand new collection of 49 boutique residences epitomizing stylish and practical living.



This is a sun-lit, beautifully-appointed studio apartment. The spacious unit features high ceilings, large windows, and an over-sized layout providing ample space. The custom Italian kitchen has Aspen Oak base cabinetry and glossy lacquered upper wall units, Caesarstone countertops and premium appliances, including a dishwasher. The spa-like bathroom features bright white lacquer Italian vanities, Toto toilets, Kohler medicine cabinets, and gleaming Grohe fixtures.



Other unit features include:

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Stainless steel appliances

- Ample closet space

- Blackout shades



Building amenities include:

- Landscaped roof deck

- Gym

- Virtual doorman

- Bike storage

- Parking garage

- Storage units available



Over-sized, double-glazed windows allow sunlight to illuminate the sophisticated interior design, artfully finished with a neutral color palette and wide plank wood floors. Elegantly appointed and meticulously designed, these apartments are perfect for entertaining and relaxation.



**Images are for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect this exact unit



Equal Housing Opportunity.



