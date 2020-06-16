All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 178 North 11th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
178 North 11th
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:15 PM

178 North 11th

178 N 11th St · (718) 923-1414 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

178 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-AA · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful Studio Apartment Available 6/19 in Williamsburg!

One block from McCarren Park, 178 North 11th Street is a brand new collection of 49 boutique residences epitomizing stylish and practical living.

This is a sun-lit, beautifully-appointed studio apartment. The spacious unit features high ceilings, large windows, and an over-sized layout providing ample space. The custom Italian kitchen has Aspen Oak base cabinetry and glossy lacquered upper wall units, Caesarstone countertops and premium appliances, including a dishwasher. The spa-like bathroom features bright white lacquer Italian vanities, Toto toilets, Kohler medicine cabinets, and gleaming Grohe fixtures.

Other unit features include:
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Stainless steel appliances
- Ample closet space
- Blackout shades

Building amenities include:
- Landscaped roof deck
- Gym
- Virtual doorman
- Bike storage
- Parking garage
- Storage units available

Over-sized, double-glazed windows allow sunlight to illuminate the sophisticated interior design, artfully finished with a neutral color palette and wide plank wood floors. Elegantly appointed and meticulously designed, these apartments are perfect for entertaining and relaxation.

**Images are for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect this exact unit

Equal Housing Opportunity.

,One block from McCarren Park, 178 North 11th Street is a brand new collection of 49 boutique residences epitomizes stylish and practical living. This is a sun-lit, beautifully-appointed studio apartment. The unit features a custom Italian kitchen with Aspen Oak base cabinetry and glossy lacquered upper wall units, complemented by a soft fusion of light grey and white Caesarstone countertops and premium appliances. The spa-like bathroom features bright white lacquer Italian vanities, Toto toilets, Kohler medicine cabinets, and gleaming Grohe fixtures. Other unit features include a diswasher, optional washer/dryer in unit, and blackout shades. Over-sized, double-glazed windows allow sunlight to illuminate the sophisticated interior design, artfully finished with a neutral color palette and wide plank wood floors. Elegantly appointed and meticulously designed, these apartments are perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Building Amenities Include: &emsp; Landscaped roof deck &emsp; Gym &emsp; Virtual doorman &emsp; Bike storage &emsp; Parking garage &emsp; Storage units available **Images are for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect this exact unit Call, text or email me today for more information and to schedule your viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 North 11th have any available units?
178 North 11th has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 North 11th have?
Some of 178 North 11th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 North 11th currently offering any rent specials?
178 North 11th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 North 11th pet-friendly?
No, 178 North 11th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 178 North 11th offer parking?
Yes, 178 North 11th does offer parking.
Does 178 North 11th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 North 11th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 North 11th have a pool?
No, 178 North 11th does not have a pool.
Does 178 North 11th have accessible units?
No, 178 North 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 178 North 11th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 North 11th has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 North 11th have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 North 11th does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 178 North 11th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity