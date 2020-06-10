175 Bergen Street

Amenities
Beautiful lower duplex with private garden on a gorgeous brownstone block in prime Boerum Hill.This spacious and comfortable, fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex unit has a private 800 square foot garden! The unit features an open living, kitchen, and dining layout. The large open kitchen is fully equipped and great for gathering. Bedroom 1 is furnished with a queen bed, and bedroom 2 has a single day bed, with sliding doors out to the garden. A full bath with shower/tub and private washer/dryer completes this level. There's also a full finished basement that can be used as an office or playroom, and contains an additional full bath + sleeping area if desired.The home boasts excellent closet space across multiple floors, as well as conventient access to the F/G just one block away, while easily walkable to the A/C/2/3/4/5/R lines. Centrally located close to all the best the area has to offer.Available immediately. Both short and long term leases, furnished or unfurnished, will be considered! Pets considered on a case by case basis.