Brooklyn, NY
175 Bergen Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:58 AM

175 Bergen Street

175 Bergen Street · (718) 878-1885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful lower duplex with private garden on a gorgeous brownstone block in prime Boerum Hill.This spacious and comfortable, fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex unit has a private 800 square foot garden! The unit features an open living, kitchen, and dining layout. The large open kitchen is fully equipped and great for gathering. Bedroom 1 is furnished with a queen bed, and bedroom 2 has a single day bed, with sliding doors out to the garden. A full bath with shower/tub and private washer/dryer completes this level. There's also a full finished basement that can be used as an office or playroom, and contains an additional full bath + sleeping area if desired.The home boasts excellent closet space across multiple floors, as well as conventient access to the F/G just one block away, while easily walkable to the A/C/2/3/4/5/R lines. Centrally located close to all the best the area has to offer.Available immediately. Both short and long term leases, furnished or unfurnished, will be considered! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Bergen Street have any available units?
175 Bergen Street has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Bergen Street have?
Some of 175 Bergen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 175 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 175 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Bergen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 175 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 175 Bergen Street has units with air conditioning.
