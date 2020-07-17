Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman elevator bbq/grill bike storage media room

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** Brooklyn Heights Luxury - No Fee * Spacious, fully modernized 1BD/1.5BA with Spectacular Views, Oversized Windows, Chef's Kitchen with SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Washer/Dryer In-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen with S/S Appliances, D/W, M/W, in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building with 24/7 Doorman, Private Rooftop, Outdoor Theater, BBQ Area, Cold Storage, and Bike Room **



Step into 172 Montague Street, spanning 19 stories and 62 residences that have been carefully designed with sophisticated functionality in mind. Each home offers a gracious, layout with sprawling hardwood floors, incredible closet space throughout, a stunning chef's kitchen with a full stainless steel appliance package, including Stainless steel Kitchen Aid Electric Stove, Dishwasher for modern convenience, Summit Refrigerator, as well as a breakfast bar; perfect for sipping your morning coffee! Each living room is complemented with oversized windows offering plenty of natural sunlight, with adequate space to accommodate a separate dining area.



All bedrooms are queen or king-size and come equipped with generous closet space, and mostly includes a generous walk-in closet, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a deep-soaking tub, and plenty of vanity storage.



As a bonus, each home comes with built-in sound systems and Smart Nest thermostats.



Residents of 172 Montague enjoy an extended-home experience in the rooftop lounge and terrace with sweeping Skyline Views, outdoor movie theater, and BBQ, as well as 24/7 Doorman, Bike Room, and Cold Storage accommodations.



Located less than a block away from the R/2/3/4/5 trains at Court St. and Borough Hall, as well as the A/C/F/R at Jay St. MetroTech, the world is your oyster. When can you move in?