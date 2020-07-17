All apartments in Brooklyn
172 Montague Street

172 Montague St · (917) 383-5140
Location

172 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Brooklyn Heights Luxury - No Fee * Spacious, fully modernized 1BD/1.5BA with Spectacular Views, Oversized Windows, Chef's Kitchen with SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Washer/Dryer In-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen with S/S Appliances, D/W, M/W, in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building with 24/7 Doorman, Private Rooftop, Outdoor Theater, BBQ Area, Cold Storage, and Bike Room **

Step into 172 Montague Street, spanning 19 stories and 62 residences that have been carefully designed with sophisticated functionality in mind. Each home offers a gracious, layout with sprawling hardwood floors, incredible closet space throughout, a stunning chef's kitchen with a full stainless steel appliance package, including Stainless steel Kitchen Aid Electric Stove, Dishwasher for modern convenience, Summit Refrigerator, as well as a breakfast bar; perfect for sipping your morning coffee! Each living room is complemented with oversized windows offering plenty of natural sunlight, with adequate space to accommodate a separate dining area.

All bedrooms are queen or king-size and come equipped with generous closet space, and mostly includes a generous walk-in closet, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a deep-soaking tub, and plenty of vanity storage.

As a bonus, each home comes with built-in sound systems and Smart Nest thermostats.

Residents of 172 Montague enjoy an extended-home experience in the rooftop lounge and terrace with sweeping Skyline Views, outdoor movie theater, and BBQ, as well as 24/7 Doorman, Bike Room, and Cold Storage accommodations.

Located less than a block away from the R/2/3/4/5 trains at Court St. and Borough Hall, as well as the A/C/F/R at Jay St. MetroTech, the world is your oyster. When can you move in?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Montague Street have any available units?
172 Montague Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 Montague Street have?
Some of 172 Montague Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 Montague Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Montague Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Montague Street is pet friendly.
Does 172 Montague Street offer parking?
No, 172 Montague Street does not offer parking.
Does 172 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Montague Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 172 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 172 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Montague Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Montague Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 172 Montague Street has units with air conditioning.
