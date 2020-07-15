168 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

Amazing apartment located on the Parlor floor of a corner brownstone. Prime Park Slope location. Apartment is renovated throughout, has restored original details and is filled with sunlight from 3-exposures.



The Living Room is spacious, has a decorative marble fireplace and opens to the Kitchen. The Kitchen has white Italian cabinets, an island, dishwasher and gas cooking. The Bedroom is large, fits a king sized bed, has a lot of closet space - including overhead storage - several windows and western light. The Bedroom closets and overhead doors are now painted white - fyi.



This parlor floor apartment has 11 foot high ceilings, new floors and is located in a well kept owner occupied brownstone. Sorry no pets. Building is smoke free. Great Park Slope location, 3-blocks to Prospect Park and near shops & restaurants on 7th & 5th Avenues. Nearby trains include the 2, 3, B and Q. Available 7/1. Contact Broker for video or shown by appointment.