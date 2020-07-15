All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 168 Sixth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
168 Sixth Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

168 Sixth Avenue

168 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

168 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Amazing apartment located on the Parlor floor of a corner brownstone. Prime Park Slope location. Apartment is renovated throughout, has restored original details and is filled with sunlight from 3-exposures.

The Living Room is spacious, has a decorative marble fireplace and opens to the Kitchen. The Kitchen has white Italian cabinets, an island, dishwasher and gas cooking. The Bedroom is large, fits a king sized bed, has a lot of closet space - including overhead storage - several windows and western light. The Bedroom closets and overhead doors are now painted white - fyi.

This parlor floor apartment has 11 foot high ceilings, new floors and is located in a well kept owner occupied brownstone. Sorry no pets. Building is smoke free. Great Park Slope location, 3-blocks to Prospect Park and near shops & restaurants on 7th & 5th Avenues. Nearby trains include the 2, 3, B and Q. Available 7/1. Contact Broker for video or shown by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
168 Sixth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 168 Sixth Avenue have?
Some of 168 Sixth Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
168 Sixth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 168 Sixth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 168 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 168 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 168 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Sixth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 168 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 168 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 168 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Sixth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Sixth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Sixth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College