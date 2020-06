Amenities

*Virtual video tour available*Recently renovated three bedroom apartment in Crown Heights. Short distance from the Utica Avenue 4 express train. The apartment features a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and microwave. Dark hardwood flooring throughout the unit, with exposed brick walls. Bathroom is newly updated. All bedrooms can fit queen beds.No broker feeHot water includedPet friendlyGuarantors welcome*Note: listed price is net effective after one month free on a 12 month lease. The gross rent is $2,181.*To schedule a viewing please reach out by email or text for quickest response