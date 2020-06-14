All apartments in Brooklyn
1576 lincoln place
1576 lincoln place

1576 Lincoln Place · (516) 491-9593
Location

1576 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
1576 LIncoln - NO FEE! NEW 4 BED in Crown Heights

Sleek New 4 Bedroom apartment in Crown Heights! Renovated to perfection with magnificent finishes and design this apartment is sure to impress. Modern gray kitchens with ss appliances including dishwasher and full size appliances. Central Air, Laundry, Roof Deck, Shared Yard, are a few of the amenities included. The spacious bedrooms all have proper windows and full size closets.
1576 Lincoln is the newest example of luxury living without the large hotel like building. Only a handful of units in this renovated home. Located a few short blocks from the 345 trains as well as local cafes, coffee shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 lincoln place have any available units?
1576 lincoln place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1576 lincoln place have?
Some of 1576 lincoln place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1576 lincoln place currently offering any rent specials?
1576 lincoln place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 lincoln place pet-friendly?
No, 1576 lincoln place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1576 lincoln place offer parking?
No, 1576 lincoln place does not offer parking.
Does 1576 lincoln place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1576 lincoln place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 lincoln place have a pool?
No, 1576 lincoln place does not have a pool.
Does 1576 lincoln place have accessible units?
No, 1576 lincoln place does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 lincoln place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1576 lincoln place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1576 lincoln place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1576 lincoln place has units with air conditioning.
