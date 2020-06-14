1576 lincoln place

Amenities

1576 LIncoln - NO FEE! NEW 4 BED in Crown Heights



Sleek New 4 Bedroom apartment in Crown Heights! Renovated to perfection with magnificent finishes and design this apartment is sure to impress. Modern gray kitchens with ss appliances including dishwasher and full size appliances. Central Air, Laundry, Roof Deck, Shared Yard, are a few of the amenities included. The spacious bedrooms all have proper windows and full size closets.

1576 Lincoln is the newest example of luxury living without the large hotel like building. Only a handful of units in this renovated home. Located a few short blocks from the 345 trains as well as local cafes, coffee shops and restaurants.