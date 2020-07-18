All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
155 Underhill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
155 Underhill Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

155 Underhill Avenue

155 Underhill Avenue · (347) 933-3107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

155 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
An expansive private oasis in the heart of Prospect Heights! This floor through duplex has all of the pre-war details that make you fall in love with Brownstones livng-a double floor through duplex with built in cabinets, original wood shutters, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows. The kitchen has stainless appliances-with a brand new dishwasher and stove. There is a private garden with sweet fountain right off the kitchen-the perfect place to entertain or enjoy a quiet night at home. Also on the lower level is a full bathroom with tub. The upper level has two rooms-which can be used as two grandiose bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom with stand up shower. Alternatively, the upper level can be opened up to create one large parlor/living room/bedroom. The possibilities are endless.

Located in the heart of Prospect Heights, just one block from all of the best restaurants. ice cream and cafes that Vanderbilt Ave has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 155 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
155 Underhill Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Underhill Avenue have?
Some of 155 Underhill Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
155 Underhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 155 Underhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 155 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 155 Underhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 155 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Underhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 155 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 155 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 155 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Underhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College