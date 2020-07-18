155 Underhill Avenue.

Amenities

An expansive private oasis in the heart of Prospect Heights! This floor through duplex has all of the pre-war details that make you fall in love with Brownstones livng-a double floor through duplex with built in cabinets, original wood shutters, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows. The kitchen has stainless appliances-with a brand new dishwasher and stove. There is a private garden with sweet fountain right off the kitchen-the perfect place to entertain or enjoy a quiet night at home. Also on the lower level is a full bathroom with tub. The upper level has two rooms-which can be used as two grandiose bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom with stand up shower. Alternatively, the upper level can be opened up to create one large parlor/living room/bedroom. The possibilities are endless.



Located in the heart of Prospect Heights, just one block from all of the best restaurants. ice cream and cafes that Vanderbilt Ave has to offer.