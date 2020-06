Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

*Gut renovation will begin June 8* <br> This is a converted 1 Bedroom that has lots of closet & storage space. Separate kitchen includes a huge oven/stove & tons of cabinet space. The alcove is perfect to separate your bed/sleeping area and walks through a dressing area and closet to lead to the bathroom with full tub. Apartment has beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, 3 closets, and is in a well-kept, elevator building. *File photos of similar unit*