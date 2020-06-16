All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 154 Summit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
154 Summit Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

154 Summit Street

154 Summit Street · (917) 561-8405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

154 Summit Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
154 Summit Street #3 is an expansive and sunny two-bedroom apartment plus office in the heart of Carroll Gardens. Spanning the entire 2nd floor of a townhouse, this unit was meticulously renovated bringing you high-end, modern living amidst the history and beauty of brownstone Brooklyn.

This bright and airy home features exposed brick, oversized windows, and oak flooring throughout as well as extensive built-in shelving, recessed lighting, and central air and heating. Enjoy an open kitchen-living room layout with room for a separate dining area with table and chairs. The kitchen features all new appliances and dishwasher, custom cabinetry, and granite counter tops. You'll love your very own, in-apartment laundry room with washer and dryer, a built-in storage space, and video security system. An added bonus is that the building entrance has a closet for stroller parking.

Nestled within the beautiful, tree-lined streets of Carroll Gardens, you have all the neighborhood gems at your fingertips, like Henry's Local, Minibar, Purbird, Lucali, and La Cigogogne. Transportation is easy with the F and G a few blocks away at Carroll Street. There's not much more you could ask for in your new home!

Please email or text for virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Summit Street have any available units?
154 Summit Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Summit Street have?
Some of 154 Summit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 154 Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 154 Summit Street does offer parking.
Does 154 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Summit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 154 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Summit Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Summit Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 Summit Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 154 Summit Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity