Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

154 Summit Street #3 is an expansive and sunny two-bedroom apartment plus office in the heart of Carroll Gardens. Spanning the entire 2nd floor of a townhouse, this unit was meticulously renovated bringing you high-end, modern living amidst the history and beauty of brownstone Brooklyn.



This bright and airy home features exposed brick, oversized windows, and oak flooring throughout as well as extensive built-in shelving, recessed lighting, and central air and heating. Enjoy an open kitchen-living room layout with room for a separate dining area with table and chairs. The kitchen features all new appliances and dishwasher, custom cabinetry, and granite counter tops. You'll love your very own, in-apartment laundry room with washer and dryer, a built-in storage space, and video security system. An added bonus is that the building entrance has a closet for stroller parking.



Nestled within the beautiful, tree-lined streets of Carroll Gardens, you have all the neighborhood gems at your fingertips, like Henry's Local, Minibar, Purbird, Lucali, and La Cigogogne. Transportation is easy with the F and G a few blocks away at Carroll Street. There's not much more you could ask for in your new home!



Please email or text for virtual tour