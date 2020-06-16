All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

154 Nelson Street

154 Nelson Street · (718) 210-4057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Nelson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
In the heart of Carroll Gardens this bright and spacious, two-bedroom, two bath apartment features an open concept living plan with nearly 1,100 square feet, huge windows, a balcony, and private roof access. The open and modern kitchen has white custom cabinetry, Bosch appliances, and Carrera marble countertops. The well appointed living room, with a dining alcove, faces northeast with treetop views. Neatly tucked away off the living space is an in unit Washer/Dryer and down the hall are the bedrooms and guest bath. The king sized master is well appointed with a good sized balcony, perfect for morning coffee. The en suite bath features heated marble floors and a custom glass shower. The second bedroom is well-proportioned, easily fitting a queen sized bed. The guest bathroom has modern finishes and ceramic tile with a deep soaking tub. Hardwood floors and central AC throughoutWith 500 sq ft of private roof access, this is the perfect spot. The roof has amazing views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. Water and electric can be accessed for gardening and relaxing.154 Nelson Street is in prime Carroll Gardens, minutes from the shopping and dining on Court and Smith streets. Sorry, no pets please. Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Nelson Street have any available units?
154 Nelson Street has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Nelson Street have?
Some of 154 Nelson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Nelson Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Nelson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Nelson Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 Nelson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 154 Nelson Street offer parking?
No, 154 Nelson Street does not offer parking.
Does 154 Nelson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Nelson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Nelson Street have a pool?
No, 154 Nelson Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Nelson Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Nelson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Nelson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Nelson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Nelson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 Nelson Street has units with air conditioning.
