In the heart of Carroll Gardens this bright and spacious, two-bedroom, two bath apartment features an open concept living plan with nearly 1,100 square feet, huge windows, a balcony, and private roof access. The open and modern kitchen has white custom cabinetry, Bosch appliances, and Carrera marble countertops. The well appointed living room, with a dining alcove, faces northeast with treetop views. Neatly tucked away off the living space is an in unit Washer/Dryer and down the hall are the bedrooms and guest bath. The king sized master is well appointed with a good sized balcony, perfect for morning coffee. The en suite bath features heated marble floors and a custom glass shower. The second bedroom is well-proportioned, easily fitting a queen sized bed. The guest bathroom has modern finishes and ceramic tile with a deep soaking tub. Hardwood floors and central AC throughoutWith 500 sq ft of private roof access, this is the perfect spot. The roof has amazing views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. Water and electric can be accessed for gardening and relaxing.154 Nelson Street is in prime Carroll Gardens, minutes from the shopping and dining on Court and Smith streets. Sorry, no pets please. Available June 15th.