Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great location! Just one flight up. Spacious one bedroom. This brand new renovation includes hardwood floors and a renovated kitchen and renovated bathroom. Beautifully restored crown moldings and charming details in the living room and bedroom. This elegant prewar coop building shares a beautiful roof deck, and laundry in basement. Coop board approval- no pets please. No fee.