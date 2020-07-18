All apartments in Brooklyn
149 South 2nd Street
149 South 2nd Street

Location

149 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apartment 1 at 149 South 2nd Street is a charming parlour floor two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment ideally located in a charming brownstone just off Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg. Enter the apartment and into the completely renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances that include a gas stove, dishwasher and LG washer/dryer combination. Custom cabinetry, gorgeous countertops and tile backsplash complete this windowed kitchen, which is large enough to fit a small dining table. The living room offers dual exposures through three large windows, and can be closed off with double doors. Adjacent to the living room, you will find the bathroom with a new vanity, tile and fixtures. Just down the hall are the bedrooms. The larger of the two bedrooms faces south and offers two large windows and plenty of space to fit a queen or a king-size bed, nightstands and wardrobe. The second of the bedrooms is furnished with a nice wardrobe. The apartment is finished with new white oak hardwood flooring, split system A/C units and very high ceilings.

Williamsburg provides incredible dining, entertainment, nightlife and shopping. The neighborhood offers plenty of transportation options including the Bedford Avenue L, Marcy J subway, the Q59 and B24 buses as well as easy access to Manhattan within minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 South 2nd Street have any available units?
149 South 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 South 2nd Street have?
Some of 149 South 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 South 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 South 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 South 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 South 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 149 South 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 149 South 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 South 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 South 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 South 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 149 South 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 South 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 149 South 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 South 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 South 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 South 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 149 South 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.
