Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Apartment 1 at 149 South 2nd Street is a charming parlour floor two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment ideally located in a charming brownstone just off Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg. Enter the apartment and into the completely renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances that include a gas stove, dishwasher and LG washer/dryer combination. Custom cabinetry, gorgeous countertops and tile backsplash complete this windowed kitchen, which is large enough to fit a small dining table. The living room offers dual exposures through three large windows, and can be closed off with double doors. Adjacent to the living room, you will find the bathroom with a new vanity, tile and fixtures. Just down the hall are the bedrooms. The larger of the two bedrooms faces south and offers two large windows and plenty of space to fit a queen or a king-size bed, nightstands and wardrobe. The second of the bedrooms is furnished with a nice wardrobe. The apartment is finished with new white oak hardwood flooring, split system A/C units and very high ceilings.



Williamsburg provides incredible dining, entertainment, nightlife and shopping. The neighborhood offers plenty of transportation options including the Bedford Avenue L, Marcy J subway, the Q59 and B24 buses as well as easy access to Manhattan within minutes!