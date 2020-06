Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great opportunity to lived in prime Crown Heights at a great price. Just a short walk away from popular Franklin Avenue as well as the A/C trains which could get you directly to Manhattan and all over Brooklyn.



Apartment Features



Washer and dryer in unit

New appliances

Microwave

Pets allowed

Close to Transportation A/C trains.



Contact me today to set up a showing!