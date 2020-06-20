Amenities
Luxury 2 beds in Williamsburg - Property Id: 287355
2 Bed / 1 Bath at 140 Manhattan Ave - Unit: 2B in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). Brand new luxury building off Montrose L - Unit features large open kitchen living combo - Dual ac/heating systems throughout - 2 Large bedrooms with huge windows and closet - Both rooms has access to slim balcony - Stainless steel kitchen appliances - modern bathroom with top notch finishes - Building features laundry, roof access, and shared common yard. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.
AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287355
Property Id 287355
(RLNE5848057)