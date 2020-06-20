All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 140 Manhattan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
140 Manhattan Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

140 Manhattan Ave

140 Manhattan Avenue · (971) 336-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

140 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Luxury 2 beds in Williamsburg - Property Id: 287355

2 Bed / 1 Bath at 140 Manhattan Ave - Unit: 2B in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). Brand new luxury building off Montrose L - Unit features large open kitchen living combo - Dual ac/heating systems throughout - 2 Large bedrooms with huge windows and closet - Both rooms has access to slim balcony - Stainless steel kitchen appliances - modern bathroom with top notch finishes - Building features laundry, roof access, and shared common yard. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287355
Property Id 287355

(RLNE5848057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Manhattan Ave have any available units?
140 Manhattan Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Manhattan Ave have?
Some of 140 Manhattan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Manhattan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
140 Manhattan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Manhattan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Manhattan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 140 Manhattan Ave offer parking?
No, 140 Manhattan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 140 Manhattan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Manhattan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Manhattan Ave have a pool?
No, 140 Manhattan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 140 Manhattan Ave have accessible units?
No, 140 Manhattan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Manhattan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Manhattan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Manhattan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Manhattan Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 140 Manhattan Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity