2 Bed / 1 Bath at 140 Manhattan Ave - Unit: 2B in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). Brand new luxury building off Montrose L - Unit features large open kitchen living combo - Dual ac/heating systems throughout - 2 Large bedrooms with huge windows and closet - Both rooms has access to slim balcony - Stainless steel kitchen appliances - modern bathroom with top notch finishes - Building features laundry, roof access, and shared common yard.



